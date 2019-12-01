No. 23 Washington vs. South Dakota

Time: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks (Aaron Goldsmith & Don MacLean)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (5-1): South Dakota (6-2).

Projected starting lineups:

South Dakota

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Cody Kelley … 5-11 … Sr. … 10.1 … 4.1 … 1.9

G Kruz Perrott-Hunt … 6-3 … Fr. … 12.0 … 2.0 … 3.4

G Tyler Peterson … 6-4 … Sr. … 8.6 … 3.1 … 2.6

G Stanley Umude … 6-6 … Jr. … 16.4 … 6.5 … 1.9

F Tyler Hagedorn … 6-10 … Sr. … 18.9 … 6.9 … 1.9

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 7.2 …. 3.7 … 5.0

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 15.3 … 6.3 … 1.8 (steals)

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.8 …. 5.5 … 2.7

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.7 …. 4.3 … 2.5

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 17.3 … 6.7 … 1.8 (blocks)

Coach: Todd Lee is 19-19 in this second season with South Dakota since taking over for Craig Smith, who left for Utah State in 2018. Smith led the Coyotes to a back-to-back 20-win seasons before departing, but Lee managed a 13-17 record during his first year last season. This is the eighth coaching stop for the Huron, South Dakota native who put together a 154-81 record as the head coach at Division II Kentucky Wesleyan.

Preseason prediction: South Dakota was picked second among nine teams in the Summit League preseason coaches poll.

Series: This is the first meeting between Washington and South Dakota.

Previous game: South Dakota blew an 8-point lead in the final 4 minutes and lost 76-72 on Saturday at Northern Arizona. It was the third straight road game for the Coyotes and their second defeat in the past three outings.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Senior forward Tyler Hagedorn, who earned second team All-Summit League honors while averagign 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 2017-18, missed last season because of a torn plantar fascia. Hagedorn has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Hagedorn has connected on 75 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.

— Junior guard Stanley Umude is the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, who averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds last season while garnering all-conference first-team honors. He produced the nation’s largest points-per-game increase by any player who was not a transfer. (In 2017-18, he averaged 1.1 ppg.). Umude entered the transfer portal last season and considered Arizona before choosing to return to South Dakota.

OVERVIEW:

— South Dakota started 5-0, including an 81-75 win at Hawaii on Nov. 10.

— The Coyotes return four starters from last season in addition to Hagedorn, a starter in 2017-18 who sat out last season due to injury.

— A veteran-laden South Dakota team, which includes seven upperclassmen, has benefited heavily from its four seniors (Hagedorn, Tristan Simpson, Cody Kelley and Tyler Peterson) who have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 87 percent of all Coyotes points over the team’s last five games.

— Simpson, a preseason all-conference first team pick, missed Saturday’s game due to injury. He was replaced in the lineup by freshman guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Simpson is averaging 12.0 points while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 45.5 on 3-pointers. He scored a game-high 22 points in the win over Hawaii.

— South Dakota leads 350 Division I teams with a 47.4 percent three-point shooting (63 of 133). USD boasts four players with at least 20 3-point attempts who shoot better than 45 percent behind the arc.

— South Dakota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Coyotes have averaged 20.3 free throws per game.

— Washington, which is playing the fourth game in a seven-game homestand, averages 72.3 points at home while allowing just 56.