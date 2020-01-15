Washington vs. Oregon State

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: FS1 (Kevin Burkhardt & Bill Raftery)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (11-6, 1-3 Pac-12); OSU (12-4, 2-2)

Projected starting lineups:

OSU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Ethan Thompson … 6-5 … Jr. … 16.8 … 4.2 … 4.7

G Zach Reichle … 6-5 … Jr. … 9.5 … 3.0 … 2.3

G Alfred Hollins … 6-6 … Jr. … 6.4 … 3.8 … 1.5

F Tres Tinkle … 6-7 … Sr. … 19.9 … 6.8 … 3.9

F Kylor Kelley … 7-0 … Sr. … 11.2 … 5.0 … 4.1 (blocks)

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jamal Bey … 6-6 … So. … 5.8 …. 2.4 … 1.5 (steals)

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.2 … 5.4 … 1.5 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.0 …. 4.3 … 1.9

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.5 …. 6.4 … 2.2

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.2 … 8.6 … 1.9 (blocks)

Coach: In his sixth year with at Oregon State, Wayne Tinkle has an 87-87 record with the Beavers, including a 37-37 Pac-12 record. He spent the previous eight years (2006-14) at Montana where he compiled a 156-81 record. During his 14-year coaching career, Tinkle is 245-178.

Preseason prediction: Oregon State was picked seventh in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: UW leads 162-142 in a series that began in 1903. Saturday’s matchup is the 305th game between the teams. The Beavers have lost 15 straight games to the Huskies in Seattle with the last Oregon State win coming on Feb. 20, 2003 (80-72). It’s the Beavers’ longest current road losing streak to a Pac-12 opponent.

Last meeting: Washington swept last season’s series with Oregon State after an 81-76 in overtime win on March 6 in Seattle.

Previous game: Oregon State dominated then-No. 24 Arizona 82-65 last Saturday at Gill Coliseum.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Senior forward Tres Tinkle is third on OSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,979 points behind Gary Payton (2,172) and Steve Johnson (2,035). Tinkle needs 21 points to become the 16th player in Pac-12 history to score 2,000 career points. Tinkle is the only Pac-12 player in the top 10 in the league in scoring (second, 19.9), rebounding (ninth, 6.8), assists (ninth, 3.9) and steals (first, 2.1). He averaged 24.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two games against Washington last season, including a double-double performance (31 points and 10 rebounds) in the game in Seattle.

Advertising

— Junior guard Ethan Thompson is averaging a team-best 20.8 points over the last five games, while shooting 63.5 percent (33-for-52) from the field, 44.4 percent (8-for-18) on three-pointers and 90.9 percent (30-for-33) on free throws.

— Senior center Kylor Kelley leads the nation in blocked shots per game (4.13). With 66 blocks through 15 games, he’s on pace to smash the OSU single-season record of 104 that he set as a junior. Kelley is third on OSU’s all-time blocks list with 170 and needs 15 to take sole possession of the top spot. He’s scored in double figures in 10 of the 16 games and the Beavers are 9-1 in those games.

OVERVIEW:

— Oregon State has its best record through 16 games since the 1989-90 team started 14-2.

— OSU has alternated wins and losses in the past seven games.

— The Beavers are eighth in the nation in blocked shots per game (6.13), 11th in field goal percentage (48.4) and 14th in assist/turnover ratio (1.40).

— The Beavers are 23-0 the last three seasons when scoring 80-plus points (6-0 in 2017-18; 7-0 in 2018-19; 10-0 in 2019-20).

— OSU is 7-0 when outrebounding its opponent and 5-0 when it gets more bench points.