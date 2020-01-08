Washington at Stanford

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Maples Pavilion

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith and Steve Lavin)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12); Stanford (12-2, 1-0)

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 11.6 …. 2.6 … 5.3

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.3 … 5.7 … 1.6 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.1 …. 4.4 … 2.1

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.3 …. 5.5 … 2.5

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 19.5 … 9.1 … 1.9 (blocks)

Stanford

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Tyrell Terry … 6-2 … Fr. … 15.1 … 5.2 … 3.3

G Daejon Davis … 6-3 … Jr. … 9.1 … 3.1 … 3.6

G Bryce Willis … 6-6 … So. … 6.4 … 4.2 … 2.4

F Spencer Jones … 6-7 … Fr. … 9.4 … 4.1 … 1.0 (blocks)

F Oscar da Silva … 6-9 … Jr. … 17.0 … 5.6 … 1.7

Coach: Jerod Haase is 60-51 in his fourth year with the Cardinal. He has an 26-32 record in Pac-12 games. Haase posted an 80-53 record during a four-year stint (2012-16) at UAB. His overall coaching record is 140-104. … As a player, Haase started 23 games in 1992-93 as a freshman at California, teaming with Jason Kidd in the backcourt. Haase transferred to Kansas where he started 99 of 101 games in three years. The Jayhawks posted an 89-13 record with Haase, who averaged 12.5 points.

Preseason prediction: Stanford was picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: Stanford leads 77-73 in a series that began in 1916. Washington swept the two-game series last season, but the Cardinal have won four of the past five meetings at Maples Pavilion.

Last meeting: Washington won 62-61 at Stanford on March 3, 2019. Jaylen Nowell scored a team-high 13 points, including a couple of clutch baskets in the final minutes.

Previous game: Stanford crushed California 68-52 last week in its Pac-12 opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Junior guard Daejon Davis scored a season-high 20 points with six rebounds and five assists to lead Stanford to a blowout win over Cal last week. The former Garfield High star signed with Washington and highlighted a touted recruiting class that included Nowell, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright. Davis, who received his release after UW hired Mike Hopkins, has started three seasons at Stanford. He’s averaging 9.1 points and 3.6 assists – both career lows.

— Junior forward Oscar da Silva has been groomed for a starring role and he’s thriving while scoring in double figures in 12 of 14 games. The German native is shooting 60.1 percent overall and has been the Cardinal’s most frequent visitor to the foul line, making 58 of 71 for 81.7 percent.

— Freshman guard Tyrell Terry, a four-star recruit from Minneapolis, left Big Ten country to turn around Stanford. He’s scored in double figures in 12 of the 13 games he’s played.

OVERVIEW:

— Stanford lost its leading scorer (KZ Okpala), and rebounder (Josh Sharma) as well as transfers Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame) and Marcus Sheffield (Elon) from last season’s team that compiled a 15-16 record, including 8-10 in the Pac-12 (tied for eighth).

— Stanford is off to its best start since also opening 12-2 in 2011-12. The last Cardinal team to move to 13-2 was the 2007-08 squad, led by Brook and Robin Lopez. Last season, Stanford won its 12th game on Feb. 7 and 13th game on Feb. 13.

— The Cardinal leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 58.3 points per game, which ranks eighth nationally. Stanford has held 12 of its 13 nonconference opponents below 70 points.

— Stanford is also first in the conference in three-point defense while holding opponents to 29.8 percent shooting behind the arc.

— On the opposite end of the floor, Stanford is shooting 38.7 percent on 3-pointers, which is 13th best in the country.

— Ten of Stanford’s 12 victories have come by double digits, including four 20-point wins and a season-best 31-point rout of William & Mary on Nov. 21.

— Stanford’s 48.6 percent field goal percentage ranks 14th in the country. The Cardinal has connected on 50.0 percent or better from the floor nine times this season.

— The Cardinal is 9-1 at home this season inside Maples Pavilion, including eight consecutive victories to begin the season. Stanford has won 75.8 percent (44-14) of its home contests under Haase and boasts an all-time home record of 548-219 (.715) dating back to 1968.