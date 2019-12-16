No. 22 Washington vs. Seattle University

Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks (Rich Waltz and Eldridge Recasner)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (7-2); SU (6-5)

Projected starting lineups:

SU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Terrell Brown … 6-1 … Jr. … 20.9 … 7.2 … 4.5

G Morgan Means … 6-3 … Sr. … 9.9 … 5.1 … 2.3

G Delante Jones … 6-5 … Sr. … 8.4 … 3.9 … 0.5

G Riley Grigsby … 6-6 … So. … 6.6 … 4.4 … 0.8 (blocks)

F Myles Carter … 6-9 … Sr. … 11.1 … 7.7 … 1.4 (blocks)

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 9.6 …. 3.1 … 5.2

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 14.7 … 6.4 … 1.6 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.2 …. 4.2 … 2.2

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 15.0 …. 5.2 … 2.7

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 17.0 … 7.9 … 1.8 (blocks)

Coach: In his second season with the Redhawks, Jim Hayford is 44-35. The 52-year-old coach posted a 106-91 record during six seasons (2011-2017) at Eastern Washington. He also spent 10 years (2001-11) at Whitworth where he had a 217-57 record. Hayford got his start at Sioux Falls (37-27) where he coached for two years (1999-01).

Preseason prediction: Seattle U was picked third among nine teams in the Western Athletic Conference preseason coaches and media polls.

Series: Washington is 30-4 all-time against Seattle U, including a 14-game winning streak. UW has won 10 in a row since SU regained to Division I status. The series originated originally began in the 1953 NCAA West Regional semifinals with a 92-70 Washington win.

Last meeting: Washington led by just two points with 1:24 minutes before finishing the game with a 6-0 run to capture a 70-62 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena last year. Jaylen Nowell finished with 18 points, Noah Dickerson had 13 and David Crisp and Dominic Green each tallied 11 for the Huskies. Morgan Means tallied a game-high 21 points, Myles Carter had 15 and Delante Jones 10 for the Redhawks.

Previous game: Seattle U extended its winning streak to four straight with a 73-71 victory over Portland on Dec. 7.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Junior guard Terrell Brown garnered preseason first-team all-WAC honors. The former Garfield High standout starred at Shoreline Community College before transferring and walking on at Seattle U last season. During his first season with the Redhawks he led the team in scoring (14.1 points per game) and captured second-team all-WAC honors last season. This season, Brown is first in the WAC and 21st nationally in scoring. He’s led SU in scoring in nine games, including a career-high 31 points against Eastern Washington. Brown hasn’t scored fewer than 14 points in a game this season. He’s a deft ball handler who is extremely adept at getting to the rim. Brown is shooting 44.3 percent from the floor, but has converted just 2 of 11 three-pointers in the past eight games.

— Senior forward Myles Carter gives Seattle U a menacing defensive presence inside. He leads the team in rebounds (7.7) and blocks (1.4). Carter played his first two years at Seton Hall before transferring to Seattle U and sitting out the 2017-18 season. Last season, Carter led the WAC with 60 blocks and was named WAC All-Defensive first team.

— Senior guard Morgan Means is the third Seattle U player to reach the 1,000-point mark in the modern DI era. His 1,040 points trail former SU greats Aaron Broussard (1,271) and Isiah Umipig (1,164). In his last outing, Means scored a season-high 18 points while draining 3 of 6 three-pointers against Portland. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Means is a capable third-scoring option, but he struggles on the perimeter where he’s shooting 28.6 percent this season.

OVERVIEW:

— Seattle University returns 12 players from a team that went 18-15 last season.

— Hayford’s teams at Eastern Washington played fast, scored a lot of points and shot a lot of three-pointers. However, the Redhawks rank 331st nationally while shooting just 27.6 percent on three-pointers.

— Seattle U, which averages 73.5 points, ranks 258th in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

— The Redhawks are 23rd nationally with 248 free throw attempts. They’re 76.2 free-throw shooting percentage is second in the WAC and 31st in the country.

— Seattle U is 0-2 all time against ranked teams.

— Washington is likely scouting three games to get gauge on Seattle University, which is riding a four-game winning streak.

— In its road opener on Nov. 7, the Redhawks lost 85-54 at Washington State in a game that got away from the quickly. WSU raced out to a 24-5 start and led 43-21 at halftime. The Cougars stretched their lead to 34 points in the second half and held SU to just 1 for 15 shooting on 3-pointers.

— Two nights later, Seattle U lost 74-66 to Eastern Washington. (Washington beat Eastern Washington 90-80 on Dec. 4) This time, the Redhawks led for the entire first half and let the game slip away midway in the second half. SU was 3 of 17 behind the arc.

— And shoddy perimeter shooting plagued Seattle U early on during an 8-67 defeat at Syracuse. The Redhawks converted just 1 of 12 three-pointers in the first half to fall behind 44-26 at the break. SU finished 9 for 33 from downtown. Brown tallied 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Carter (10 points and 10 rebounds) finished with a double double.

— UW assistant Cameron Dollar coached the Redhawks the past eight years and posted a 107-138 record.