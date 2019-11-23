No. 25 Washington vs. San Diego

Time: 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks (J.B. Long and Eldridge Recasner)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (4-1): San Diego (2-4).

Projected starting lineups:

San Diego

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Marion Humphrey … 6-2 … Fr. … 7.8 … 2.8 … 0.5

G Joey Calcaterra … 6-3 … So. … 14.8 … 2.5 … 2.2

G Braun Hartfield … 6-6 … Jr. … 10.0 … 6.5 … 2.0

F James Jean-Marie … 6-7 … Jr. … 8.8 … 8.7 … 0.8

F Alex Floresca … 6-8 … Sr. … 7.2 … 4.2 … 2.7

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 7.4 …. 3.8 … 4.0

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 15.2 … 6.2 … 1.8 (steals)

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 12.6 …. 6.0 … 3.2

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.2 …. 4.2 … 2.6

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 15.8 … 6.6 … 2.0 (blocks)

Coach: Sam Scholl is 25-20 in his third season with San Diego. The Gig Harbor native was a point guard who helped the Tides to a Class 2A state title in 1996. He played two years at Tacoma Community College before transferring to San Diego where his teams compiled a 38-18 record in two years. Scholl had two stints as an assistant at USD and took over as an interim coach for the final four games last season.

Preseason prediction: San Diego was tied for eighth among 10 teams in the WCC preseason coaches poll.

Series: Washington is 2-1 against San Diego in a series that began Dec. 30, 2000.

Last matchup: Jaylen Nowell hit two key free throws with 25.4 seconds left and Washington held off a contested corner three-pointer at the buzzer to avoid overtime and claim a 66-63 win over San Diego on Nov. 12, 2018. Nowell finished with 18 points and Noah Dickerson had 16. The Huskies forced 18 turnovers and held the Toreros to 6 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Previous game: San Diego was overwhelmed 66-49 by cross-town rival San Diego State. The Toreros fell behind 34-26 at halftime and never recovered from a 13-point deficit early in the second half.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Sophomore guard Joey Calcaterra has connected on 38.7% of the 31 three-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 25 over his last five games. Nearly half of his field-goal attempts (31 out of 64) are behind the arc. He’s also made 85.2% of his free throws this season. Calcaterra averaged just 2.8 points and 12.4 minutes as a reserve last who played in all 32 games last season.

— Junior guard Braun Hartfield sat out last year after transferring from Youngstown State where he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and led the Horizon League with 54 steals as a sophomore in 2017-18. In the past two games, Hartfield is 2-of-16 shooting from the floor. He was 0 for 4 – all three-pointers – in his last outing and finished with just three points in 38 minutes.

OVERVIEW:

— San Diego lost four starters (Isaiah Pineiro, Isaiah Wright, Olin Carter III and Tyler Williams) and must replace 72% of its scoring and 56% of its rebounding.

— USD’s only returning starter, Yauhen Massalski, who is out with an injured left ankle. He’s played one game this season and tallied 11 points in the season opener.

— This is the Toreros second game this season against a ranked Pac-12 team. San Diego lost 71-53 at then-No. 25 Colorado on Nov. 16. USD trailed 30-27 at halftime, but was shutdown in the second half when the Buffaloes used an 18-0 run to turn a tight 46-42 game into a blowout.

— San Diego is coming off of its first consecutive 20-win seasons since joining Division I in 1979-80.

— Last season, the Toreros posted its second straight 20-win and earned a berth in the NIT for the first time in program history. They lost to Memphis in the first round.

— Washington has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 51.7.