No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State

Time: 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Stan Sherriff Center

TV: ESPN2 (Roxy Bernstein and Cory Alexander)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (8-2); BSU (6-4)

Projected starting lineups:

BSU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Luke Bumbalogh … 6-1 … Fr. … 6.8 … 1.1 … 1.8

G Ishmael El-Amin … 6-1 … Sr. … 14.3 … 3.0 … 2.7

G Jarron Coleman … 6-5 … Fr. … 7.7 … 4.2 … 2.7

F Kyle Mallers … 6-7 … Sr. … 12.2 … 5.3 … 0.8 (steals)

F Tahjai Teague … 6-8 … Sr. … 13.6 … 7.9 … 2.2

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 10.6 …. 2.9 … 5.0

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 14.1 … 6.0 … 1.5 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.1 …. 4.5 … 2.2

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 14.5 …. 5.2 … 2.8

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.0 … 8.4 … 1.6 (blocks)

Coach: James Whitford is 47-71 in his seventh season at Ball State. During his tenure, the Cardinals captured two Mac West Division co-championships in 2016 and ’17. Prior to joining BSU in 2013, Whitford spent four seasons (2009-13) at Arizona. He was an assistant during his first two season with the Wildcats and an associate head coach in his last two seasons.

Preseason prediction: Ball State was picked third among six teams in the Mac West Division preseason coaches poll.

Series: Washington is 1-0 all-time against Ball State. The Cardinals are 2-7 against Pac-12 teams.

Last meeting: The Huskies won 66-55 on Nov. 30, 1984 in the Sun Met Classic at the Selland Arena in Fresno, Calif. Detlef Schrempf finished with 20 points for UW.

Previous game: Ball State jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 65-47 win at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Cardinals led 31-15 at halftime thanks to 50 percent shooting in the first half. BSU canned 10 of 23 three-pointers while Georgia Tech shot 33.3 percent from the field, including 4 of 16 on 3-pointers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Junior guard Ishmael El-Amin ranks 16th nationally while shooting 48.1 percent (25 of 52) from the field. In the past nine games, he’s connected on 31 of his past 56 attempts from the field (.554), 15 of his past 26 from 3-point range (.577) and 17 of his past 19 from the free throw line (.895). El-Amin scored career highs in back-to-back games with 21 points against Western Illinois and 24 versus Loyola Chicago and now leads the Cardinals at 15.4 points per game for the season, nearly 10 full points better than his career average entering the year (5.6). He had reached double figures in eight straight games before tallying just four points and three rebounds against Georgia Tech.

Advertising

— Fifth-year senior forward Tahjai Teague earned Mac West Division preseason honors. He registered a career-high six blocks and surpassed 750 career rebounds in the IUPUI game. Teague’s 756 career boards rank ninth among all active D-I players and first among MAC players. His 17 career doubles rank second among active MAC players

— Senior forward Kyle Mallers is shooting 48.2 percent (27 of 56) on 3-pointers, which ranks 15th nationally. He hit eight three-pointers against Howard last month to tie the school record.

OVERVIEW:

— Ball State returned three starters (Teague, Mallers and guard K.J. Walton), eight letter winners and 64 percent of its scoring from last season’s team that finished 16-17 and 6-12 in the MAC.

— Redshirt freshman Jarron Coleman has started the past two games at point guard, averaging 17.5 points on 14-of-18 (.778) from the floor and 6-of-8 (.750) from 3-point range. He led the Cardinals with a career-high 20 points in the win over IUPUI and with 17 in the victory at Georgia Tech.

— BSU, which averages 74.2 points, has reached the 100-point plateau in two games.

— The Cardinals have sank at least 10 three-pointers in five games this season. They rank 13th nationally while canning an average of 10.3 three-pointers per game.

— Ball State ranks 15th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.40-to-1, a vast improvement over last year’s 0.89-to-1 number that ranked 283rd. Fifth-year senior guard Josh Thompson ranks eighth in the country individually at 3.44-to-1, bolstered by his 10-assist, zero-turnover performance in the Howard game.

— BSU is 1-3 against ranked teams in the past three seasons, including an 80-77 upset at No. 8 Notre Dame on Dec. 5, 2017. Last season, the Cardinals lost to No. 16 Virginia Tech (73-64), No. 18 Buffalo (83-59) and No. 24 Purdue (84-75).