No. 21 Washington vs. Houston

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Stan Sheriff Center

TV: ESPN2 (Roxy Bernstein and Cory Alexander)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (10-2); Houston (9-3)

Projected starting lineups:

UH

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Caleb Mills … 6-3 … Fr. … 11.8 … 2.8 … 1.2

G Quentin Grimes … 6-5 … So. … 15.3 … 4.2 … 2.7

G Nate Hinton … 6-5 … So. … 12.8 … 9.3 … 1.6

F Fabian White Jr. … 6-7 … Jr. … 13.6 … 7.9 … 2.2

F Brison Gresham … 6-8 … Jr. … 3.7 … 4.8 … 1.4 (blocks)

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 11.5 …. 2.9 … 5.3

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.3 … 5.8 … 1.7 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.5 …. 4.3 … 2.1

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 14.7 …. 5.8 … 2.8

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 18.8 … 8.9 … 1.6 (blocks)

Coach: Kelvin Sampson is 126-55 during his sixth season at Houston and has posted a 623-327 record during a 31-year career, which included stints at Montana Tech (73-45), Washington State (103-103), Oklahoma (279-109) and Indiana (43-15). Sampson has led his teams to 15 NCAA Tournament appearances and is the 14th coach to lead four teams to the Big Dance.

Preseason prediction: Houston tied with Memphis as the preseason favorites in the American Athletic Conference coaches poll.

Series: Washington leads 5-2 all time against Houston.

Last meeting: The No. 12th-ranked Huskies won 110-63 on Dec. 24, 2004 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Bobby Jones scored 22 points, Jamaal Williams 19 and Brandon Roy 16 for UW in a game that included 60 fouls.

Previous game: Houston used a big first-half performance and held on at the end for a 70-59 win over Georgia Tech on Monday in the second round of the Diamond Head Classic. The Cougars led 43-32 at the break and both teams scored 27 points in the second half.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Sophomore guard Quentin Grimes, who had been slowed by leg and foot injuries, tallied just four points in two games prior to the Diamond Head Classic. However, he broke out of the mini slump with 18 points against Portland in the first round and 26 versus Georgia Tech in Monday’s semifinals. Grimes, a former five-star McDonald’s All-American, averaged 8.4 points in 12 games at Kansas last season.

— Sophomore guard Nate Hinton is UH’s leading rebounder and is second in the AAC while averaging 9.3 boards despite standing just 6 feet 5 inches. He has five double-double performances in 12 games this season. Hinton, who has connected on 44 percent of the 50 three-pointers he’s taken, has a season high 24 points and 15 rebounds.

— Junior forward Fabian White Jr. is the lone returning starters who is averaging career highs in scoring (10.3) and rebounds (6.1). He recorded his first double-double of the season (15 points and 12 rebounds) to help the Cougars to a win over Georgia Tech on Monday.

OVERVIEW:

— Houston captured the AAC regular-season championship, lost to Kentucky in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen and won a program-record 33 games last season. The Cougars lost four starters and welcomed five newcomers on a team gunning for its third straight trip to the NCAA tournament.

— Houston has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent, ranking the Cougars third nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Washington sits at just 25.8 percent (ranked 255th).

— The Cougars are third nationally in rebounding margin (plus-11.6), third in total rebounds (43.5 rebounds per game) and fourth in offensive rebounds (14.8 per game).

— Houston opened the tournament with an 81-56 win over Portland. The Cougars have won seven of their last eight games and have not trailed in their last three games.

— Despite spraining his right ankle on Sunday, forward Brison Gresham played 21 minutes on Monday in the Diamond Head Classic semifinals. However, he was held scoreless in 21 minutes and collected just three rebounds.

— DeJon Jarreau, who won the AAC Sixth Man of the Year award last season, is the cousin of former Washington player Jernard Jarreau who played three seasons with the Huskies before transferring to Tulane. DeJon Jarreau is averaging 8.8 points off the bench.

— Houston is 7-10 record in regular-season tournaments in HawaiI: 2006 Outrigger Rainbow Classic. 2001 Maui Invitational, 1997 Nike Festival, 1988 Rainbow Classic, 1983 Chaminade Classic and 1976 Rainbow Classic.