Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon

Time: 12:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Ch. 7 (Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (12-6, 2-3 Pac-12); Oregon (14-4, 3-2)

Projected starting lineups:

Oregon

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Payton Pritchard … 6-2 … Sr. … 19.4 … 4.5 … 5.9

G Anthony Mathis … 6-4 … Sr. … 9.0 … 2.3 … 0.9

G Chris Duarte … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.1 … 5.3 … 1.6

F Shakur Juiston … 6-7 … Sr. … 7.9 … 6.3 … 2.1

F Francis Okoro … 6-9 … So. … 4.1 … 5.3 … 0.9 (blocks)

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jamal Bey … 6-6 … So. … 6.1 …. 2.3 … 1.4 (steals)

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.0 … 5.5 … 1.4 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.1 …. 4.4 … 1.9

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.5 …. 6.4 … 2.2

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 17.9 … 8.4 … 2.1 (blocks)

Coach: In his 10th year with at Oregon, Dana Altman has a 249-100 record. He has a 659-342 record as a Division I coach, which includes a 16-year stint (1994-2010) at Creighton (327-176) and a four-year tenure (1990-94) at Kansas State (68-54). Altman is the 10th active Division I coach and 34th all time with 600 wins. He is one of six active coaches who has posted a winning record in 22 consecutive seasons (the other five are in the Hall of Fame). Altman has led Oregon to nine NCAA tournaments, including a Final Four (2017), two Elite Eights (2016 and ’17) and four Sweet 16s (2013, ’16, ’17 and 2019).

Preseason prediction: Oregon was preseason favorite in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. The Ducks tied with Colorado with nine first-place votes, but edged the Buffaloes with 291 to 288 in points.

Series: Washington leads 190-117 in a series that began in 1903. Oregon has won eight of the past nine meetings. UW split the regular-season series with UO last season, with each team winning a road game.

Last meeting: Oregon crushed Washington 68-48 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Previous game: Oregon suffered a surprising 72-61 defeat at Washington State on Thursday, which snapped a three-game winning streak. It was the Cougars third win against a top-10 ranked team and the first since 2007.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Senior guard Payton Pritchard, who is vying for national player of the year honors and the Pac-12 MVP award, is one of only two Division I players averaging at least 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. With seven assists and three rebounds, he’ll become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points, 500 career rebounds and 600 career assists. Pritchard came off the bench his first four games as a freshman before moving into the starting lineup where he has made 126 consecutive starts, a streak that leads the NCAA.

— Junior guard Chris Duarte has scored in double figures in 12 of the last 13 games. He’s averaging 14.8 points per game in that span with a high of 31 Dec. 29 against Alabama State.

— Sophomore guard Will Richardson averages 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists off the bench. leads the Pac-12 with nine double-figure scoring games off the bench. Additionally, he leads the Pac-12 in three-point field goal percentage (.476).

OVERVIEW:

— Oregon reloaded once again after losing four starters (Bol Bol, Louis King, Paul White and Kenny Wooten) from a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 and finished 25-13 last season.

— New Mexico graduate transfer Anthony Mathis, a West Linn, Ore. native, rejoins best friend Pritchard in the Oregon backcourt. Matthis is a deadly perimeter threat who shoots 44.1 percent on three-pointers. He canned six 3s against Michigan and sank 9 of 11 shots from behind the arc versus Boise State.

— Oregon’s success is driven largely by an offense that ranks seventh nationally in adjusted efficiency. The Ducks are are one of the country’s best shooting teams, ranking eighth in effective field goal percentage and 10th in 3-point shooting percentage.

— Oregon has held Washington to fewer than 49 points in the past two meetings. During UW coach Mike Hopkins’ three-year tenure, the Huskies are 1-4 against the Ducks while averaging just 52 points. Oregon averages 63.2 points during those games.

— Entering the week, Oregon is one of just four teams nationally with at least five NET Quadrant 1 wins (Arizona, Memphis, at Michigan, Seton Hall, at Utah). Baylor, Kansas and West Virginia are the others.