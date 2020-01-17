Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon

Time: 12:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Ch. 7 (Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (12-6, 2-3 Pac-12); Oregon (14-4, 3-2)

Projected starting lineups:

Oregon

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Payton Pritchard … 6-2 … Sr. … 19.4 … 4.5 … 5.9

G Anthony Mathis … 6-4 … Sr. … 9.0 … 2.3 … 0.9

G Chris Duarte … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.1 … 5.3 … 1.6

F Shakur Juiston … 6-7 … Sr. … 7.9 … 6.3 … 2.1

F Francis Okoro … 6-9 … So. … 4.1 … 5.3 … 0.9 (blocks)

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jamal Bey … 6-6 … So. … 6.1 …. 2.3 … 1.4 (steals)

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 13.0 … 5.5 … 1.4 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.1 …. 4.4 … 1.9

F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 13.5 …. 6.4 … 2.2

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 17.9 … 8.4 … 2.1 (blocks)

Coach: In his 10th year at Oregon, Dana Altman has a 249-100 record. He has a 659-342 record as a Division I coach, which includes a 16-year stint (1994-2010) at Creighton (327-176) and a four-year tenure (1990-94) at Kansas State (68-54). Altman is the 10th active Division I coach and 34th all time with 600 wins. He is one of six active coaches who has posted a winning record in 22 consecutive seasons (the other five are in the Hall of Fame). Altman has led Oregon to nine NCAA tournaments, including a Final Four (2017), two Elite Eights (2016 and ’17) and four Sweet 16s (2013, ’16, ’17 and 2019).

Preseason prediction: Oregon was the favorite in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. The Ducks tied with Colorado with nine first-place votes, but edged the Buffaloes 291 to 288 in points.

Series: Washington leads 190-117 in a series that began in 1903. Oregon has won eight of the past nine meetings. UW split the regular-season series with Oregon last season, with each team winning a road game.

Last meeting: Oregon crushed Washington 68-48 in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

Previous game: Oregon suffered a surprising 72-61 defeat at Washington State on Thursday, which snapped a three-game winning streak. It was the Cougars’ third win against a top-10 ranked team and the first since 2007.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

— Senior guard Payton Pritchard, who is vying for national player of the year honors and the Pac-12 MVP award, is one of only two Division I players averaging at least 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. With seven assists and three rebounds, he’ll become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points, 500 career rebounds and 600 career assists. Pritchard came off the bench his first four games as a freshman before moving into the starting lineup where he has made 126 consecutive starts, a streak that leads the NCAA.

— Junior guard Chris Duarte has scored in double figures in 12 of the past 13 games. He’s averaging 14.8 points per game in that span with a high of 31 on Dec. 29 against Alabama State.

— Sophomore guard Will Richardson averages 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists off the bench. leads the Pac-12 with nine double-figure scoring games off the bench. Additionally, he leads the Pac-12 in three-point field-goal percentage (.476).

OVERVIEW:

— Oregon reloaded once again after losing four starters (Bol Bol, Louis King, Paul White and Kenny Wooten) from a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 and finished 25-13 last season.

— New Mexico graduate transfer Anthony Mathis, a West Linn, Ore., native, rejoins best friend Pritchard in the Oregon backcourt. Matthis is a deadly perimeter threat who shoots 44.1% on three-pointers. He canned six threes against Michigan and sank 9 of 11 shots from behind the arc versus Boise State.

— Oregon’s success is driven largely by an offense that ranks seventh nationally in adjusted efficiency. The Ducks are one of the country’s best shooting teams, ranking eighth in effective field-goal percentage and 10th in three-point shooting percentage.

— Oregon has held Washington to fewer than 49 points in the past two meetings. During UW coach Mike Hopkins’ three-year tenure, the Huskies are 1-4 against the Ducks while averaging just 52 points. Oregon averages 63.2 points during those games.

— Entering the week, Oregon is one of just four teams nationally with at least five NET Quadrant 1 wins (Arizona, Memphis, at Michigan, Seton Hall, at Utah). Baylor, Kansas and West Virginia are the others.