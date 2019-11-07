UW women vs. Cal State Bakersfield

Time: 7 p.m. Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Records: UW (0-0), Cal State Bakersfield (1-0).

Projected starting lineups:

CSUB

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Dalis Jones 5-2 … Sr. … 5.0 … 1.0 …… 3.0

G Jasmin Dixon 5-7 … So. … 12.0 … 2.0 … 2.0

F Miracle Saxon 5-9 … So. … 10.0 …… 7.0 …… 1.0

G Andie Easley 5-10 …. Sr. … 15.0 ….. 4.0 .….. 6.0

C Makenzie Bond 6-0 … So. … 10.0 …. 5.0 …… 1.0

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG*

G Rita Pleskevich 5-10 … Jr. … 0.0 ….. 0.0 …… 0.0

G Amber Melgoza 5-10 … Sr. … 18.1 … 4.3 …… 4.5

G Missy Peterson 5-11 … Jr. … 9.4 … 3.9 ……. 1.5

F Mai-Loni Henson 6-1 … Sr. … 5.2 …. 4.0 …… 2.5

F Darcy Rees 6-4 … S0. … 7.3 … 4.1 …… 1.0

*Last season

Scouting report: Washington returns 85 percent of its scoring from last season’s 11-21 (and 2-15 in Pac-12) team that finished on high note and won two games in the Pac-12 Tournament against Utah and No. 7-ranked Oregon State. … The Huskies bring back All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection Amber Melgoza, who led the team with 18.1 points per game. UW also returns its second-leading scorer in junior Missy Peterson (9.4 ppg) and third-leading scorer in sophomore Darcy Rees (7.3 ppg). … Melgoza is one of 20 players on the preseason watch list for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale award, given to the top shooting guard in the country. She ranks 21st on UW’s all-time scoring list with 1,202 points. … Last season, Washington was 10-0 when leading at halftime and 1-21 when trailing or tied at the break. … This is the first meeting between UW and Cal State Bakersfield. The Huskies re 22-3 all-time against WAC teams. … CSUB opened season Tuesday with an 83-74 victory over Division II Cal State Dominguez Hills at the Icardo Center. Behind a balanced-scoring attack led by senior guard Andie Easley, who had 15 points in 18 minutes, the Roadrunners had five players score in double figures and shot 41 percent from the field. CSUB led 41-40 at the break and slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter. … Cal State Bakersfield brings in eight new players to a team that finished 14-17 and was fifth in the nine-team WAC at 9-7. … CSUB was picked fifth in the WAC preseason coaches poll. … The Roadrunners are moving to the Big West next season.