Will Conroy knows a thing or two about the rich heritage and legacy of point guards for the Washington men’s basketball team.

The Husky associate coach, who played point guard for four years (2001-05) at UW and holds the school record with 515 assists, has spent the past eight season on the coaching staff.

So, it was noteworthy when the 40-year-old Conroy favorable compared Kentucky transfer Sahvir Wheeler to two of the best playmakers in Husky history.

“He will remind you of a mixture of Nate Robinson and Isaiah Thomas,” Conroy said this week when asked about Wheeler. “When I say that, he’s a lefty like IT. He can get in the paint. He can make passes like Isaiah did. Can’t score as well as well as Isaiah, but he is a bulldog on the ball like Nate Robinson. And he’s fast like Nate Robinson.

“He can’t score like any one of those guys, but as far as the physical attributes … (he’s) what we haven’t had here in a long time, which is a guy who can literally create excitement guarding the ball and pushing the ball and making passes. This guy is special.”

In his first outing with Washington, Wheeler showcased many of the attributes that inspired Conroy’s glowing praise in tallying 16 points and 16 assists to lead the Huskies to a 92-80 exhibition win against French opponent Cergy-Pontoise in Cergy-Pontoise, France.

Wheeler connected on seven of 12 shots in 34 minutes.

Newcomer Moses Wood scored a game-high 22 points while canning four of nine three-point attempts and Keion Brooks Jr. had 21 points on 2-for-3 shooting behind the arc.

Lamar transfer Nate Calmese added 13 points off the bench.

Washington, which shot 60.3% from the field, shot 10 of 25 three-pointers and struggled on free throws (6 of 17).

In their first of three exhibitions, UW started Wheeler and Rutgers transfer Paul Mulcahy in the backcourt alongside center Braxton Meah, Brooks and Wood.

Highly touted incoming freshman Wesley Yates III did not play.

The Huskies travel to Barcelona for a pair of games against Spanish teams on Monday and Wednesday.