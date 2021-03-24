Another day, another Husky appears to be leaving the Washington men’s basketball team.

This time, Marcus Tsohonis is bolting the program and became the latest UW player to enter the portal. A UW spokesperson confirmed the news, which was first reported by verbalcommits.com.

The 6-foot-3 Portland native follows junior guard Erik Stevenson, who entered the portal 24 hours earlier on Tuesday.

And according to UW sources, the Huskies could lose four more players during what’s expected to be a turbulent offseason following one of the worst seasons in school history.

Furthermore, assistant Dave Rice’s future at Washington is still uncertain and it appears as if coach Mike Hopkins will have a second vacancy on his staff.

Last week, assistant Cameron Dollar announced he’s leaving UW.

Tsohonis’ two-year tenure with the Huskies was a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the three-star recruit out of Portland’s Jefferson High School who picked Washington over Arizona State, USC, Washington State, Pacific, Portland, Montana and Fresno State.

As a freshman, Tsohonis was slated to redshirt, but was pushed into the rotation on Jan. 11, 2020 after Quade Green was ruled academically suspended for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Tsohonis, who started nine of the final 10 games, averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 19 games.

However, Green’s return this season forced Tsohonis back to the bench where he was an afterthought in the first five games. Following a 14-point performance as a reserve, Tsohonis started the next game and scored 24 points.

Inexplicably, Tsohonis was a reserve again in the next two games, which began a seesaw trend of superlative outings followed by bouts of inactivity.

Tsohonis twice tallied 22 points off the bench before authoring one of UW’s best performances of the season: a 29-point outing on 13-of-20 shooting, which included a game-winning floater over a defender with 2.4 seconds for a 65-63 win at Washington State on Feb. 15.

“He makes open shots,” Hopkins said the game at WSU. “He’s really given us a big boost offensively. … He’s a confident player. He’s got a quirky game, but he knows how to put the ball in the basket.

“With Marcus, now you have a secondary scorer, which makes you a lot more difficult to (defend). The problem is with these guys, you’re not great defensively. That’s your Catch-22. But Marcus is shooting the ball well.”

Tsohonis finished second among UW players with 10.4 points, which is a testament to how much he developed during the season considering he averaged just 3.3 points after six games on Dec. 20, 2020.

He’s the first UW player to score produce four 20-point performances off the bench since C.J. Wilcox did it during the 2011-12 season.

“It’s just an ability that I have to be able to score points,” Tsohonis said in February. “Regardless of if it’s off the bench or starting, if it comes, it comes. Whatever I need to do, I just try to get wins.”

Tsohonis was arguably Washington’s best low-post scoring option, but he tied for fourth on the team with just 26 assists, which was indicative of a shoot-first mentality that didn’t often sync with volume-shooters Green and Stevenson.

Still, Tsohonis’ departure is a big blow for the Huskies, which finished 5-21 overall and 4-16 in the Pac-12.

Currently, Washington is projected to have just nine players on the 2021-22 roster, including incoming freshman Jackson Grant, which is four fewer than the NCAA limit.

Senior guard Quade Green and forward Hameir Wrights are not expected to return despite the NCAA granting an extra year to 2020-21 student-athletes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.