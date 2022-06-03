The Husky men’s basketball team will face Gonzaga on Dec. 9 next season for the first time since 2019, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The in-state foes were scheduled to play on Dec. 12 of 2021 but the game was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Huskies’ program.

The cancellation prompted Gonzaga and Washington to shift their four-year series back one season, GU Athletic Director Chris Standiford told The Spokesman-Review last December.

According to the amended contract, the teams would play at McCarthey Athletic Center this fall and again during the 2024-25 season. Gonzaga would then make return trips to Seattle during the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.

The Bulldogs and Huskies have played 22 times since 1971 and last met in December of 2019 at Alaska Airlines Arena, where Filip Petrusev scored a team-high 17 points and all five GU starters reached double figures in an 83-76 victory.

Gonzaga has won 13 of the last 14 meetings between the teams including each of the last six games.

Earlier this week, Gonzaga announced a highly-anticipated matchup with Baylor that will take place on Dec. 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Bulldogs will also travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to play Alabama, though neither school has announced a date for the neutral-site game.