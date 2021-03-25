After two days of defections, the Washington men’s basketball team reportedly has received a verbal commitment from 19-year-old Nigerian Samuel Ariyibi of the NBA Africa Academy.

247 Sports was the first to report the news Thursday.

Ariyibi is listed as a 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward, and several recruiting scouts have described him as an ideal fit for Washington’s 2-3 zone considering his 6-11 wingspan and athleticism.

The recent addition halts a flow — at least for now — of Huskies leaving the program that began Tuesday when Erik Stevenson entered the NCAA transfer portal followed by Marcus Tsohonis the next day.

Following a 5-21 season — which was the second lowest winning percentage (. 192) in school history — Washington is expected to overhaul a roster that currently has just eight players, not including seniors Quade Green and Hameir Wright. The NCAA is giving 2020-21 student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Stevenson and Tsohonis, UW sources indicated that four more Huskies are considering transferring, which would be an unprecedented exodus at Montlake.

Last week, assistant Cameron Dollar announced he’s leaving Washington, and assistant Dave Rice’s future with the team is uncertain.

Ariyibi joins four-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American Jackson Grant as the newest Huskies, although it appears coach Mike Hopkins will continue adding to the roster.

Grant, a 6-10 forward from Olympia High, reaffirmed his UW commitment Thursday morning with a tweet that read: “Purple and Gold is my Home,” which included purple and gold heart emojis.