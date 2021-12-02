The Washington men’s basketball program reportedly has seven players and coaches under COVID-19 protocols, which postponed Thursday’s Pac-12 opener at No. 11 Arizona and threatens to wipe out Sunday’s game against No. 5 UCLA.

Citing an anonymous source close to the situation, the Los Angeles Times reported the Huskies are dealing with a widespread coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the program.

A UW spokesperson told The Seattle Times on Thursday the entire Husky roster and coaching staff is fully vaccinated.

Still, Washington had no update on Sunday’s noon matchup with the Bruins at Alaska Airlines Arena would be canceled or postponed.

Since participating in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota last week, three of the four teams at the tournament have reported COVID-19 cases.

Nevada coach Steve Alford announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and would miss three games. Wolf Pack assistant Craig Neal was also placed in COVID-19 protocols and did not attend Tuesday’s game.

Meanwhile, George Mason coach Kim English told CBSSports.com on Thursday that one player, who was vaccinated, has tested positive for the virus and will miss the next two games.

Washington beat George Mason and South Dakota State, which has not reported any COVID-19 cases, in the first two games of the three-day tournament before losing to Nevada on Nov. 24.

Following the Crossover Classic, the Huskies lost 82-74 against Winthrop last Saturday.

Last season, the Huskies avoided any COVID-19 outbreaks within the program during an abbreviated season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the season, the Pac-12 announced teams unable to play because of the virus would have to forfeit those games.

However, a UW statement on Wednesday said the conference is working with Washington and Arizona to reschedule its opener.

If Sunday’s UW-UCLA game is postponed, the teams could possibly play next week. Washington’s next game is Dec. 12 at No. 3 Gonzaga and the Bruins play at Marquette on Dec. 11.