The Washington men’s basketball team will suffer its first Pac-12 defeat due to COVID-19 developments within the program.

The Huskies are unable to host No. 5-ranked UCLA on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena and will forfeit the game in accordance to Pac-12 guidelines.

Washington has seven players and coaches in COVID-19 protocols, according to a Los Angeles Times report that cited an anonymous source.

UW’s coronavirus outbreak wiped out the team’s Pac-12 opener at No. 11 Arizona on Thursday.

The Huskies announced Friday the Arizona game will be rescheduled for Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022 at McKale Center.

However, UW was unable to find a mutually agreeable date with UCLA to play its game, which results in the Huskies’ first Pac-12 defeat.

Before the season, the Pac-12 announced teams unable to play because of the virus would have to forfeit those games.

Washington (4-5, 0-1 Pac-12) has not played since falling 82-74 against Winthrop last Saturday. UW’s next game is Dec. 12 at No. 3 Gonzaga.