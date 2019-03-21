COLUMBUS, Ohio – On the eve of their first NCAA tournament in eight years, the Huskies rewarded Mike Hopkins with a new six-year contract that will keep him at Washington through the 2024-25 season.

“I couldn’t be happier to be at the University of Washington and am so thankful for the leadership we have under both President Ana Mari Cauce and Athletic Director Jen Cohen,” Hopkins said in a statement released by UW. “I’ve always said ‘people, place and potential’ matter and Washington is exactly where I want to be.

“Our program is surrounded by great people and we’ve made some great strides in our first two years here. I’m very excited for the future of Husky basketball and am grateful for the support of the University and our awesome Husky fans!”

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The news was first reported by Pete Thamel at Yahoo Sports.

Last week, UW athletic director Jen Cohen said the Huskies were nearing a deal with Hopkins.

Advertising

“We’re looking into his contract and making sure he feels good about our investment in him,” she said. “Retaining him is my No. 1 priority right now.”

Last year, UW extended his original six-year deal that paid him $1.9 million this season.

It’s believed Hopkins’ new deal will increase his annual salary to a number on par with the top coaches in the Pac-12.

Last week, USA Today released its 2019 salary database for men’s basketball coaches and Hopkins was the seventh-highest paid coach in the Pac-12. (Private schools USC and Stanford were not included.)

Cohen said it made sense to secure Hopkins to a long-term after he took over a 9-22 team in 2017 and guided Washington to a 21-13 record last season.

This season, the Huskies have posted a 26-8 record while winning the Pac-12 regular-season championship for the seventh time in school history.

Advertising

Washington advanced to the conference tournament before falling 68-48 to Oregon.

The Huskies are the No. 9 seed against No. 8 Utah State in Friday’s first-round NCAA tournament game.

Hopkins has received $80,000 in bonuses this season, including $40,000 for UW winning the Pac-12 regular-season title, $25,000 for guiding UW to the NCAA tournament and $15,000 after being named the conference’s coach of the year.

“Coach Hopkins has led our men’s basketball program back to national prominence in just two short years and I couldn’t be more ecstatic to extend his contract,” Cohen said via a news release. “Not only has Coach Hopkins made an immediate impact on the on-court success of our men’s basketball program, but he has fully embraced this campus and the entire city of Seattle. I look forward to seeing the difference he continues to make in the lives of our incredible student-athletes and in this incredible city.”