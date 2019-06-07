Former Garfield High standout J’Raan Brooks, who flirted with the Huskies before signing with USC last year, is transferring to Washington, per a report from Jon Rothstein at CBS Sports.

Brooks, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound freshman forward, would likely have to sit out the 2019-20 season and would have three years of eligibility remaining. He could also apply for a waiver to play immediately next season.

Source: USC transfer J'Raan Brooks has committed to Washington. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 7, 2019

The 20-year-old Brooks is a native of Newport, R.I., and returning to Seattle makes sense considering Washington will likely need help on the front line in 2020-21.

The Huskies are bringing in Federal Way High star Jaden McDaniels and Rochester, N.Y., standout Isaiah Stewart – a pair of five-star forwards who are expected to be lottery picks in next year’s NBA draft.

Conceivably, Brooks would compete for a starting spot as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 with Hameir Wright, Bryan Penn-Johnson and Nate Roberts.

In 28 games last season, Brooks averaged 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 8.2 minutes with the Trojans. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 35.3 percent (6 of 17) on three-pointers.

At Garfield, Brooks averaged 15.0 points and 11 rebounds as a senior during the 2017-18 season. He was voted first-team All-Metro and Co-Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being named to the Class 3A First Team.

Brooks was ranked No. 76 nationally by Rivals, No. 83 by 247 Sports and No. 84 on ESPN’s top 100 list in 2018.

The four-star prospect was considered a Husky favorite before UW replaced Lorenzo Romar with Mike Hopkins.

Reportedly, Brooks also had scholarship offers from California, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and St. Johns.