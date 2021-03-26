At this rate, the Washington men’s basketball team is going to need its own wing in the NCAA transfer portal considering the amount of Huskies who are leaving the program.

Friday marked the fourth consecutive day UW has lost a player, and RaeQuan Battle became the fifth Husky to cut ties with a team that finished 5-21 overall and 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-16 this season.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, who was a heralded four-star recruit from Marysville-Pilchuck, had a hard time finding consistent minutes during his UW tenure, in large part due to his inconsistent jump shot.

Battle, who was ranked 91st on ESPN’s top 100 national recruits list, was billed as a three-point specialist, but he shot just 24.1% behind the arc during his two seasons with the Huskies.

As a freshman, Battle appeared in 20 games and made three starts while averaging 4.9 points, 11.3 minutes and shooting 33% from the field and 26.5% on three-pointers.

This season Battle made just one start and played in 14 games while averaging 4.6 points, 17.6 minutes and shooting 25.6% on field goals and 20.4% on threes.

Advertising

The high point of the season for Battle was a career-high 19-point performance, which included 4-of-6 three-point shooting in 21 minutes during a 74-71 loss to Oregon on Dec. 12.

However, Battle fell out of the rotation after the ninth game. He didn’t play in 12 of the final 17 games.

Battle is latest Husky to enter the transfer portal, joining Erik Stevenson, Marcus Tsohonis, Nate Pryor and J’Raan Brooks.

Washington also added Arizona transfer Terrell Brown Jr. and Nigerian forward Samuel Ariyibi.

The Huskies currently have eight players projected on the 2021-22 roster, including Olympia High’s Jackson Grant.

It’s unclear if seniors Quade Green and Hameir Wright will return next season. The NCAA is giving 2020-21 student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story will be updated.