NEW YORK — Rodney Bullock scored 17 points to lift Providence to a 77-70 win over Washington in the second game of the 2K Classic on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Kalif Young added 12 points for Providence (2-1). Drew Edwards and Alpha Diallo chipped in 11 points apiece, and Kyron Cartwright had 10.

Noah Dickerson led all scorers with 19 points for Washington (2-1). Jaylen Nowell finished with 14 points for the Huskies. David Crisp added 12 points and Matisse Thybulle had 10.

“I’ve seen Washington get better every single game they played,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “They’re going to win a lot of games out west.”

The Huskies play Virginia Tech in the consolation game Friday.

“There were a lot of plusses,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “There were a lot of areas where we grew as a team. Our guys fought.”

Trailing 37-30 at halftime, Washington outscored Providence 13-6 in the first five minutes of the second half to tie the second all-time meeting between the Big East and Pac-12 programs at 43.

The Friars responded with an 11-4 run, sparked by back-to-back threes from Bullock and Maliek White to take a 54-47 advantage. Providence extended the lead to 65-54 after Young’s layup. Washington answered with a 14-4 run spanning 4:54 to cut the Friars’ lead to 69-68.

Nate Watson’s jumper with 2:03 left extended Providence’s lead to 71-68, and Cartwright’s two free throws pushed the advantage to five.

Nowell’s layup cut Washington’s deficit to 73-70, but he missed a free throw. On the ensuing possession, Cartwright drilled two more free throws, and Bullock’s two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win for the Friars.