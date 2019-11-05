With the college basketball season tipping off, it’s time for predictions that are likely to be forgotten or dredged up to ridicule the author.

At any rate, it’s a mixed forecast for the the Huskies, which just missed cracking the Associated Press top 25 rankings.

Several college basketball experts predict Washington will make the Big Dance for a second straight year, but they don’t expect UW will improve upon the No. 9 seed it received in March.

Here’s a sampling of the NCAA tournament forecasts.

Andy Katz at NCAA.com is bullish on the Huskies and filled out a bracket that includes Washington as the No. 6 seed in the West region.

However, ESPN’s bracket guru Joe Lunardi, Jerry Palm at CBS Sports, Kerry Miller at Bleacher Report and a No. 9 seed once again.

NOTES:

— Not sure how this is calculated considering everyone is 0-0, but Washington starts the season at No. 113 on ESPN’s basketball power index.

— ESPN analyst Jay Bilas tabbed Washington at No. 35 on his list of the country’s top 68 teams.

— UW freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, Washington State sophomore guard CJ Elleby and Gonzaga senior forward Killian Tillie were named to the 2019-20 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List.