Washington lands three-star guard Marcus Tshonis.

The Washington men’s basketball team picked up its second 2018 verbal commitment when Marcus Tsohonis announced plans to play for the Huskies.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound combo guard averaged 24 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds last season as a junior at Jefferson High School in Portland.

Tsohonis, who is considered a three-star recruit according to 247sports, took a visit to UW this weekend and picked the Huskies over Arizona State, USC, Washington State, Pacific, Portland, Montana and Fresno State.

Surprisingly, the top recruit in Oregon did not receive an offer from the local Pac-12 teams Oregon and Oregon State.

“I don’t take it personally,” Tsohonis told the Oregonian. “It’s how they view me. I like how Washington believed in me and wanted me to come there. I have no hate against Oregon and Oregon State.”

Tsohonis also plays for AAU team Seattle Rotary and is teammates with UW’s other UW 2019 commit RaeQuan Battle.

“The academics was definitely a big part of my decision,” Tsohonis said. “When I play in Seattle, I just feel at home. Playing with those guys, I got the vibe that it was home. It’s what I like. I played for Seattle Rotary, so I was around Seattle guys in the Seattle area. That felt like home.”

Tsohonis averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists this summer for Rotary and was the fourth highest scorer on the team behind Battle and UW recruiting targets Jaden McDaniels, a five-star 2019 prospect, Paolo Banchero, a top 2021 prospect.