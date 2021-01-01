Tameiya Sadler returned from a two-game absence and led the Washington women’s basketball team with 14 points, but the Huskies dropped their second straight game and fell 60-50 at Colorado on Friday.
Earlier this week, coach Jody Wynn said Sadler would have a minutes restriction considering she hadn’t played in three weeks due to a non-disclosed injury.
The freshman point guard logged 27 minutes while tallying four rebounds, two assists, two steals and connecting on 6 of 13 field goals. She also had five turnovers.
Washington (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) also received 12 points from Quay Miller and Haley Van Dyke had 11.
The Huskies’ 13-day layoff may have contributed to their season-high 22 turnovers and 4-for-27 three-point shooting.
Despite the sloppy ball handling and poor marksmanship, UW led 19-17 after the first quarter and took a 33-28 lead into halftime.
However, momentum shifted at the break and Washington was outscored 32-17 in the second half and 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
The Huskies trailed 51-50 with 5:17 left when the shots stopped falling and Colorado finished the game with a 9-0 run. During the decisive stretch, UW missed its final four shots and committed three turnovers.
Washington held Colorado to just 1-for-13 shooting on three-pointers, but the Huskies had difficulty stopping 6-3 forward Mya Hollingshed, who scored a game-high 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting.
Aubrey Knight also had 11 points for the Buffaloes (4-4, 2-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak to the Huskies.
Washington plays at Utah at 1 p.m. Sunday.
NOTE:
— Jess Finney, a 2021 prospect who signed with Washington, graduated in December from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, enrolled at UW and joined the Huskies this week. The 6-foot guard made her collegiate debut Friday and was scoreless on 0-for-3 three-point shooting in 10 minutes. Finney is ranked No. 94 on ESPNW’s top 100 list among 2021 prospects.
