College BasketballCollege SportsCougar BasketballGonzagaHuskiesHusky BasketballNCAA TournamentSports Poll: My preferred method of filling out an NCAA tournament bracket is? Originally published March 12, 2018 at 5:20 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryAfter — possibly even including — top-seeded Villanova, NCAA East region is wide open
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.