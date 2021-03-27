It didn’t take Nate Pryor long to find a new home.

Two days after entering the NCAA transfer portal, the backup point guard for the Washington men’s basketball team announced on his Twitter page that he’s going to play for New Mexico State.

On Saturday afternoon, Pryor posted a picture of himself wearing a No. 1 Aggies jersey with the caption “Committed.”

Pryor becomes the first of the five Huskies who entered the portal to find a new team. The other UW players who intend to transfer include Erik Stevenson, Marcus Tsohonis, RaeQuan Battle and J’Raan Brooks.

In his only season with the Huskies, Pryor, a 6-foot-4 junior, averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 17.4 minutes in 19 games.

Pryor tallied a season-high 15 points on 7-for-17 shooting, five assists and three steals against Colorado on Dec. 20, 2020, in one of his two starts at UW. He also had 13 points in his other start on Dec. 9 vs. Seattle University and scored 13 points off the bench against Montana on Dec. 16.

However, Pryor didn’t score more than four points the rest of the season and fell out of the rotation after the first eight games. He didn’t play in nine of the final 18 games.

Pryor starred at West Seattle High and signed with Washington in April 2017, but spent a year at prep school to improve his academics.

Following two standout seasons at North Idaho College where he averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 assists while amassing a 59-3 record, Pryor transferred to Washington last year.

Pryor joins a New Mexico State team that finished 12-8 overall and third in the Western Athletic Conference at 7-6 this season.