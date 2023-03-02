Associated Press staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, John Schneider address report that Russell Wilson wanted them fired
- How the NFLPA graded Seahawks compared to rest of league
- Bobby Wagner? Daiyan Henley? How Seahawks could fill linebacker role
- Hardwood Classic: Recaps and results from 2023 Washington state basketball tournament
- Diving inside the UW Huskies' stacked pre-spring offensive depth chart
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.