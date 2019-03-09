Husky Basketball Photos: Washington Huskies men’s basketball against Oregon Ducks Originally published March 9, 2019 at 7:54 pmUpdated March 9, 2019 at 8:33 pm Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Poll: Which UW Husky has the best potential for a long NBA career? March 9, 2019 To make Washington’s Pac-12 title possible, Mike Hopkins first had to re-recruit the Huskies March 8, 2019 Missy Peterson’s three-pointer gives Washington women Pac-12 tourney upset of No. 11 Oregon State March 9, 2019 How 4 seniors lifted Washington from ‘rock bottom’ to the doorstep of an NCAA tournament March 8, 2019 Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.