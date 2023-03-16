Husky Basketball Photos: UW women’s basketball vs. San Francisco at NIT March 16, 2023 at 8:08 pm By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com; Most Read Sports Stories Seahawks give tenders to 4 players Pete Carroll, John Schneider change course to rebuild Seahawks' defense Seahawks agree to terms with center Evan Brown Robbie Ray is throwing gas again, and he has Mariners camp buzzing What to know about the Seahawks after Day 3 of NFL free agency View Comments Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. View subscription offers here. For more information, visit our FAQ's. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.