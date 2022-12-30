By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Michael Penix Jr., Huskies overcome obstacles in Alamo Bowl victory over Texas
- UW football could be a juggernaut next season. But it's time to celebrate a 2022 to remember.
- Alamo Bowl GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-Texas
- Analysis: Instant impressions from UW's 27-20 win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl
- Analysis: Who the Mariners could still look at to fill needs this offseason
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.