Husky Basketball Photos: UW Huskies arrive in Columbus for NCAA tournament showdown with Utah State Originally published March 21, 2019 at 4:48 pm Updated March 21, 2019 at 5:23 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries The field of 68 is set: Download and print your 2019 NCAA tournament bracket here Photos: UW loses Pac-12 championship to Oregon Photos: UW takes on Colorado in Pac-12 tournament Share story By Bettina Hansen Seattle Times staff photographer Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.