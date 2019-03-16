By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Related Stories
- UW vs. Oregon: Live updates, how to watch, stream as No. 1 Huskies battle rival Ducks for Pac-12 title
- UW Huskies, Oregon will renew rivalry in Pac-12 tournament title game: What you need to know
- Washington’s ‘other guys’ are the key to making Pac-12 championship game
- Huskies use second-half surge to beat Colorado in Pac-12 tournament semifinals
Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.