Husky Basketball Photos | Huskies vs. WSU Originally published February 9, 2020 at 4:02 pmUpdated February 9, 2020 at 5:54 pm Photos | Huskies vs. WSUBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos | Huskies vs. Colorado Photos: UW Huskies men’s basketball falls to Arizona State Sun Devils 87-83 Photos: Husky men thrash USC Related Stories CJ Elleby drops 34 points as WSU Cougars end losing streak to UW Huskies Husky women snap nine-game losing streak with win over Colorado Share story By Associated Press; Associated Press Related Stories CJ Elleby drops 34 points as WSU Cougars end losing streak to UW Huskies February 9, 2020 Husky women snap nine-game losing streak with win over Colorado February 9, 2020 Here’s what to watch for when UW Huskies visit WSU Cougars February 8, 2020 UW women fall to Utah, their ninth consecutive defeat February 7, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos | Huskies vs. Colorado Photos: UW Huskies men’s basketball falls to Arizona State Sun Devils 87-83 Photos: Husky men thrash USC Associated Press; Associated Press