Husky BasketballPhotography Photos | Huskies vs. Colorado Originally published February 9, 2020 at 2:49 pmUpdated February 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm Photos | Huskies vs. ColoradoBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos | Huskies vs. WSU Photos: UW Huskies men’s basketball falls to Arizona State Sun Devils 87-83 Photos: Husky men thrash USC Related Stories CJ Elleby drops 34 points as WSU Cougars end losing streak to UW Huskies Husky women snap nine-game losing streak with win over Colorado Share story By Amanda Snyder Seattle Times photo staff Related Stories CJ Elleby drops 34 points as WSU Cougars end losing streak to UW Huskies February 9, 2020 Husky women snap nine-game losing streak with win over Colorado February 9, 2020 Here’s what to watch for when UW Huskies visit WSU Cougars February 8, 2020 UW women fall to Utah, their ninth consecutive defeat February 7, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos | Huskies vs. WSU Photos: UW Huskies men’s basketball falls to Arizona State Sun Devils 87-83 Photos: Husky men thrash USC Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.