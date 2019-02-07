Former Husky Markelle Fultz gets a desperately needed fresh start with his trade to the Orlando Magic.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic for Jonathan Simmons, a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 top-20 protected first-rounder, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

The second-rounder will be the most favorable among the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Houston Rockets and the Magic. The protected first-rounder will come from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fultz, the former first-round pick from Washington, needs a fresh start on a team that will make him the starting point guard. The change of scenery could also help him overcome the stigma that comes with failing to live up to the lofty expectations of others.

The Sixers traded up two spots and gave up a future first-round pick to the Boston Celtics to select Futz first overall in 2017.

Raymond Brothers, Fultz’s agent, announced Dec. 4 that Fultz was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. Brothers said the condition is the reason for Fultz’s shooting woes and that his client would remain sidelined at least three to six weeks. However, Fultz hasn’t played since Nov. 19.

Fultz has already been sidelined a total of 103 games in his NBA career dating back to last season.

The Magic took the gamble because they are in desperate need of a point guard. Orlando can point out to its fans that it traded for a onetime No. 1 draft pick.

Asked when the team expected Fultz to play, Jeff Weltman, Orlando’s president of basketball operations, said: “We’re going to do it right, we’re not going to do it fast.”

He added: “We look forward to getting him in here, getting our arms around him, understanding everything he’s dealing with and getting him through it.”

In Simmons, the Sixers get a fourth-year veteran who has averaged 8.5 points in 243 games.

The NBA trade deadline was Thursday and perhaps the biggest news was a non-trade: the New Orleans Pelicans held onto Anthony Davis but dealt Nikola Mirotic to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pelicans didn’t find a deal for Davis, who had requested a trade and informed the team he wouldn’t sign a contract extension’

But the Lakers couldn’t put together a strong enough package to the Pelicans’ liking for the All-Star forward, who will go back into the trade market after the season ends.

He also will return to playing. The Pelicans had been sitting Davis since his trade request.

In the Mirotic deal, New Orleans acquired Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson and four second-round picks.

The The Toronto Raptors are getting former All-Star center Marc Gasol from Memphis. The Raptors sent center Jonas Valanciunias to Memphis.

Notes

• Rajon Rondo hit a 20-foot jumper as time expired to lift the Los Angeles Lakers over the host Boston Celtics 129-128. LeBron James had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Lakers.

• Russell Westbrook had his eighth straight triple-double as the host Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the depleted Memphis Grizzlies 117-95. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds.

• Former Husky Terrence Ross scored 32 points and came up with a big defensive play to help the host Orlando Magic beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-112. Ross came off the bench to make six three-pointers.

• The New York Knicks waived Enes Kanter and Wesley Matthews, allowing them to sign with other teams for a playoff run.