The college basketball preseason magazines have distilled the Pac-12 title chase to a question that’s defined the sport for several years now: Can a veteran team of good (but maybe not great) players prevail in an age of one-and-done superstars?

Last season, Washington easily claimed the conference regular-season championship with a senior-laden squad that collectively played over 400 games together.

But if the Huskies are going to claim consecutive league titles for the first time since 1984 and ’85, then they’ll have to win it all with a young lineup that features a pair of likely aforementioned one-and-done superstars.

Before playing a game, Washington freshman forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels have dominated the preseason chatter while becoming local sports celebrities who’ll likely play in the NBA next season.

And yet, Athlon and Lindy’s, two of the top hoops annuals on newsstands, picked UW to finish second in the Pac-12 behind Colorado.

“Our expectations, both internally and externally, are higher,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle told Athlon. “We expect to be in the NCAA tournament and expect to hopefully advance in that tournament.”

Colorado isn’t stockpiled with a NBA talent or a top-50 recruit, but the Buffs return its top seven scorers from a 23-win team, including all-conference guards McKinley Wright IV and Tyler Bey.

Despite losing four starters, Washington figures to remain in Pac-12 title contention with a roster that includes three of the top 12 players in the conference, according to a Lindy’s ranking that has sophomore point guard Quade Green at No. 64 nationally on its list of top 150 players.

The Kentucky transfer and former 2017 McDonald’s All-American becomes eligible mid-December.

Athlon tabbed junior guard Nahziah Carter one of the country’s top dunkers, but most preseason magazines are overlooking the high-flying junior guard in large part because he averaged just 8.1 points and 2.4 rebounds last season as a reserve.

However, Carter assumes the role vacated by 2019 Pac-12 MVP Jaylen Nowell and will likely push for team-high scoring honors.

Additionally, Oregon and Arizona look to rebound from a down performance in 2018-19 and the college basketball annuals predict they’ll capture a top-four finish in the conference.

The order changes depending on the predicition, but Arizona State, USC, Oregon State, UCLA and Utah are expected to tabbed to finish in the middle of the league.

Meanwhile, Stanford, Washington State and California occupy the bottom three spots in each of the preseason college magazine’s picks.

Here’s a Pac-12 breakdown of the rankings from Athlon, Lindy’s and Street and Smith’s magazine. (Blue Ribbon Yearbook is still being produced).

ATHLON

PRESEASON TOP 25

No. 16 Colorado

ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

SECOND TEAM

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

TOP 100 PLAYERS

9. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

21. Nico Mannion (Arizona)

29. Payton Pritchard (Oregon)

33. Tres Tinkle (Oregon State)

54. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

75. Tyler Bey (Colorado)

77. Josh Green (Arizona)

TOP DUNKERS

4. Nahziah Carter (Washington)

15 MOST IMPACTFUL FRESHMEN

2. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

5. Nico Mannion (Arizona)

13. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

14. Josh Green (Arizona)

UNDER THE RADAR COACHING HIRE

Kyle Smith (Washington State)

TRANSFERS TO WATCH

Stone Gettings (Cornell to Arizona)

Quade Green (Kentucky to Washington)

GRAD TRANSFERS TO WATCH

Max Hazzard (UC Irvine to Arizona)

ALL-CONFERNCE HONORS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kylor Kelley (Oregon State)

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Ethan Thompson (Oregon State)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

FIRST TEAM

Tyler Bey (Colorado)

Peyton Pritchard (Oregon)

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State)

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)

SECOND TEAM

Timmy Allen (Utah)

CJ Elleby (Washington State)

Nico Mannion (Arizona)

Remy Martin (Arizona State)

Jonah Matthews (USC)

THIRD TEAM

Chris Duarte (Oregon)

Josh Green (Arizona)

Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

Nick Rakocevic (USC)

Ethan Thompson (Oregon State)

PAC-12 PROJECTED FINISH

1. Colorado

2. Washington

3. Oregon

4. Arizona

5. Arizona State

6. USC

7. Oregon State

8. Utah

9. UCLA

10. Stanford

11. Washington State

12. California

NCAA TOURNAMENT PROJECTIONS

No. 4 Colorado (Second round)

No. 7 Arizona (Second round)

No. 7 Oregon (Second round)

No. 7 Washington (Second round)

No. 12 Arizona State (First round)

LINDY’S

PRESEASON TOP 25

No. 16 Colorado

No. 20 Washington

No. 25 Arizona

ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

SECOND TEAM

Nico Mannion (Arizona)

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

TOP 150 PLAYERS

5. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

6. Nico Mannion (Arizona)

10. McKinley Wright (Colorado)

19. Tres Tinkle (Oregon State

27. Payton Pritchard (Oregon)

39. Tyler Bey (Colorado)

46. Nick Rakocevic (USC)

56. CJ Elleby (Washington State)

58. Chase Jeter (Arizona)

64. Quade Green (Washington)

65. Onyeka Okongwu (USC)

67. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

70. Daejon Davis (Stanford)

71. Isaiah Mobley (USC)

104. Shakur Juiston (Oregon)

107. Chris Duarte (Oregon)

113. Jules Bernard (UCLA)

143. Jonah Matthews (USC)

TOP 10 BACKCOURTS

8. Arizona

TOP 10 FRONT COURTS

7. Washington

ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

McKinley Wright (Colorado)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

TOP SHOOTER

Matt Bradley (California)

TOP REBOUNDER

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

TOP DEFENDER

Kylor Kelley (Oregon State)

TOP PLAYMAKER

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)

MOST VERSATILE

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State)

TOP NBA PROSPECT

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

MOST ENTERTAINING

Remy Martin (Arizona State)

FIRST TEAM

Nico Mannion (Arizona)

Payton Pritchard (Oregon)

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State)

McKinley Wright (Colorado)

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Bey (Colorado)

CJ Elleby (Washington State)

Remy Martin (Arizona State)

Nick Rakocevic (USC)

Ethan Thompson (Oregon State)

THIRD TEAM

Timmy Allen (Utah)

Daejon Davis (Stanford)

Quade Green (Washington)

Chase Jeter (Arizona)

Onyeka Okongwu (USC)

PAC-12 PROJECTED FINISH

1. Colorado

2. Washington

3. Arizona

4. Oregon

5. UCLA

6. Arizona State

7. USC

8. Utah

9. Oregon State

10. Stanford

11. California

12. Washington State

NCAA TOURNAMENT PROJECTIONS

Colorado (Sweet 16)

Arizona (First round)

Oregon (First round)

UCLA (First round)

Washington (First round)

STREET AND SMITH’S

PRESEASON TOP 25

No. 17 Washington

No. 23 Colorado

ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

FIRST TEAM

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

BEST COACHES WITHOUT A TITLE

Dana Altman (Oregon)

TOP FRESHMEN

4. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

ALL-CONFERNCE HONORS

FIRST TEAM

Tyler Bey (Colorado)

Payton Pritchard (Oregon)

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State)

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)

ALL-NEWCOMER

Josh Green (Arizona)

Nico Mannion (Arizona)

Jaden McDaniels (Washington)

Isaiah Mobley (USC)

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

ALL-DEFENSE

Kylor Kelley (Oregon State)

Jonah Matthews (USC)

Payton Pritchard (Oregon)

Tres Tinkle (Oregon State)

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)

ALL-SHARPSHOOTER

Matt Bradley (California)

CJ Elleby (Washington State)

Jonah Matthews (USC)

Alfonso Plummer (Utah)

David Singleton (UCLA)

PAC-12 PROJECTED FINISH

1. Washington

2. Colorado

3. Arizona

4. Oregon

5. Oregon State

6. Utah

7. USC

8. UCLA

9. Arizona State

10. Stanford

11. Washington State

12. California