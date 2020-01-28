Maybe it’s time we take notice of what’s happening in Tempe, Ariz., and recognize one of the most impressive scoring feats in college basketball.

Since Dec. 28, Arizona State guard Remy Martin has tallied at least 20 points in a seven-game streak that’s tied for the longest among Division I players.

During the stretch, he’s averaging 23.7 points.

Martin, who averaged 12.9 points last season, is tied for the Pac-12 scoring lead at 19.7 while making a late bid for the league’s player-of-the-year honors.

He’s also keeping Arizona State (12-7 and 3-3 Pac-12) in contention for a Pac-12 regular-season title and an NCAA tournament at-large berth.

Martin has scored at least 20 points in 13 of 20 games, including a career-high 33-point performance at Princeton on Nov. 26.

However, he tallied just seven points, including a scoreless outing in a 96-56 loss to Saint Mary’s, in two games prior to the start of his impressive streak.

Here’s a look at Martin’s scoring exploits during the past seven games.

— 23 points during a 98-81 win over Texas Southern.

— 20 points in a 75-47 loss at then-No. 20 Arizona.

— 24 points during an 82-76 win over Oregon State.

— 29 points in a 78-69 loss at then-No. 9 Oregon.

— 25 points in a 68-61 defeat against then-No. 20 Colorado.

— 20 points during an 83-64 win over Utah.

— 24 points in last Saturday’s 66-65 win against then-No. 22 Arizona.

“I thought he was the difference in the two teams today,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said about Martin, who also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. “He had 24 points in 17 shots. He’s a load. He really is. He’s one of the best guards in our conference, and he’s one of the best guards in college basketball.”

If Martin scores 20 points Wednesday at Washington State, then he would tie the Arizona State record set by Eddie House during the 1999-2000 season.

Former California standout Ed Gray set the Pac-12 record with 11 consecutive 20-point games during a single season in 1996-97.

Martin is tied for fourth on the league list with ASU’s Jeremy Veal (1997-98), Oregon’s Luke Ridnour (2002-04), USC’s O.J. Mayo (2007-08) and Washington State’s Klay Thompson (2010-11).

“He’s a heckuva player,” Miller said about Martin. “He’s a winner. He does it all. He does it on offense. He does it on defense. He does it game in and game out. He’s got great confidence in himself.”

Now, on to this week’s Pac-12 Power Rankings.

WEEK 5 Pac-12 Power Rankings

1. Oregon (previous ranking: 1) (17-4, 6-2): Next three games are on the road, but it’s looking like the Pac-12 title will decided when the Ducks host Colorado on Feb. 13. Oregon has won the past 17 games at Matthew Knight Arena. This week: At California and Stanford.

2. Colorado (previous ranking: 5) (16-4, 5-2): According to KenPom, the Buffaloes are first in roster continuity and they have the best home-court advantage among 353 Division I teams. This week: At UCLA and USC.

3. USC (previous ranking: 2) (16-4, 5-2): The Trojans are 1 of 4 major-conference teams (Baylor, Kansas and Seton Hall) with five or more true road victories. Since Christmas, USC has climbed 36 spots to No. 40 in the NET rankings. This week: Against Utah and Colorado.

4. Stanford (previous ranking: 3) (15-4, 4-2): First bit of adversity for the Cardinal, which started 4-0 in the Pac-12 before blowing late-game leads and dropping consecutive games for the first time. This week: Against Oregon State and Oregon.

5. Arizona (previous ranking: 4) (13-6, 3-3): The polls, KenPom and NCAA projections say the Wildcats are one of the top three teams in the Pac-12, but we’re not so sure. Maybe it’s the byproduct of starting three freshmen, but Arizona is winless in its past five road games and 1-5 in games decided by five points or fewer. This week: At Washington and Washington State.

7. Utah (previous ranking: 9) (12-7, 3-4): Fully expect the Utes to extend their two-game winning streak, but the youngest team in the Pac-12 will need to learn how to win on the road, where it’s 1-4. This week: At USC and UCLA.

8. Washington State (previous ranking: 6) (12-9, 3-5): Maybe we got a little too excited about the Cougars two weeks ago after sweeping the Oregon schools. Last week, WSU lost by 22 points at Colorado and 12 at Utah, which affirmed its struggles on the road (1-5). The only win was at nearby Idaho. This week: Against Arizona State and Arizona.

9. UCLA (previous ranking: 11) (10-10, 3-4): Sixty-six is the magic number for the Bruins, who win and lose with their defense. They’re 0-10 when opponents score at least 66 points and they’re 10-0 when holding teams to fewer than 66. This week: Against Colorado and Utah.

10. California (previous ranking: 12) (9-10, 3-3): The Golden Bears have already matched last season’s win total, which is a something of a victory for new coach Mark Fox. The Bears also upset Bay Area rival Stanford 52-50 last week for their most impressive win of the season. This week: Against Oregon and OSU.

11. Oregon State (previous ranking: 10) (12-8, 2-6): The Beavers lost to Washington, but they avoid the cellar because of their impressive wins at Colorado and against Arizona. OSU has lost four straight games. This week: At Stanford and Cal.

12. Washington (previous ranking: 8) (12-9, 2-6): This is shaping up to be the most disappointing season in Husky history. Just 1-5 and averaging 61 points in past six games without PG Quade Green. Before he was ruled ineligible, UW was 11-4 and averaging 73.6 points. This week: Against Arizona and ASU.