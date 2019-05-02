The Pac-12 men’s basketball conference schedule will increase from 18 to 20 games for each team starting in the 2020-21 season.

The expansion of the schedule will include two additional Pac-12 games in November and December with a priority on planning weekend games when schools are in session.

The Pac-12 Council and Athletics Directors Committee approved the change Thursday at the league’s annual spring meeting after a recommendation from the conference’s head coaches.

“Changing to a 20-game Conference schedule will improve the strength of schedule for all 12 teams and that’s very important for the overall success of the league,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said in a statement released by the Pac-12. “It will also be really positive for the fans because each team will get to play 10 Pac-12 games at home.”

The current 18-game conference schedule formula has been in place since the 1978-79 season.

Next season Washington will play home games against Arizona, Arizona State, California, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State. The Huskies will travel to Arizona, ASU, Cal, Stanford, UCLA, USC, WSU, Colorado and Utah.

Due to the unbalanced schedule, UW will not host Colorado and Utah miss trips to Oregon and OSU.