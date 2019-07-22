The Washington men’s basketball team will open the Pac-12 season at home against UCLA and USC during the week of Jan. 1-5, the league announced Monday when it released the conference’s weekly pairings.

Dates and times will be released later after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.

The Huskies alternate home and away pairings for the first six weeks of the season, concluding with a trip to Washington State during the Feb. 5-9 week.

The following week of Feb. 12-16, UW travels to UCLA/USC.

Washington hosts California/Stanford during Feb. 19-23 and WSU during Feb. 19-23 before wrapping up the season with a trip to Arizona/Arizona State on March 4-7.

Due to the unbalanced 18-game league schedule, the Huskies will not host Colorado and Utah. UW also misses trips to Oregon and Oregon State.

Next season, the Pac-12 will switch to a 20-game league schedule.

Here’s a look at the 2019-20 Pac-12 games for Washington.

Jan. 1-5 – UW hosts UCLA/USC

Jan 8-12 – UW at Cal/Stanford

Jan. 15-19 – UW hosts Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 22-26 – UW at Colorado/Utah

Jan. 29-Feb. 2 – UW hosts Arizona/Arizona State

Feb. 5-9 – UW at Washington State

Feb. 12-16 – UW at UCLA/USC

Feb. 19-23 – UW hosts Cal/Stanford

Feb. 26-March 1 – UW hosts WSU

March 4-7 – UW at Arizona/Arizona State