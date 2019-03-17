Loads of news this week — from admissions scandals to luxury hotel rooms, from results on the court to shifting dynamics off it (all linked below) — but let’s not miss one important staple of March from earlier in the week:
USA Today has released its 2019 salary database for men’s basketball coaches.
No Pac-12 coach made the top 10 for annual compensation and only one ranks in the top 25: Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak, who earned $3.6 million (good for 11th nationally).
The ranking includes all the Power Six coaches whose contracts are subject to Freedom of Information Act requests (no private schools).
I’ve got the Pac-12 coaches below, in order.
The full list is here and includes links allowing you to track each coach’s compensation over the years.
No. 11: Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak: $3.6 million
No. 26: Oregon’s Dana Altman: $2.8 million
No. 31: Arizona’s Sean Miller: $2.7 million
No. 33: UCLA’s Steve Alford: $2.65 million (dismissed)
No. 45: Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley: $2.4 million
No. 52: Oregon State’s Wayne Tinkle: $2.1 million
No. 56: Washington’s Mike Hopkins: $1.9 million
No. 59: Colorado’s Tad Boyle: $1.8 million
No. 67: Washington State’s Ernie Kent: $1.4 million (dismissed)
No. 69: Cal’s Wyking Jones: $1 million
In sum: Hopkins needs a raise, Krystkowiak is a heck of a coach but living large relative to recent accomplishments, and Jones is hardly earning his low-ball pay.
On that front, by the way, the Hotline fully expects Jones to return to Cal next season. Unless Arizona cuts ties with Miller due to the FBI/NCAA investigations, the number of Pac-12 vacancies during the hiring cycle might be limited to two.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.