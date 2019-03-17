Loads of news this week — from admissions scandals to luxury hotel rooms, from results on the court to shifting dynamics off it (all linked below) — but let’s not miss one important staple of March from earlier in the week:

USA Today has released its 2019 salary database for men’s basketball coaches.

No Pac-12 coach made the top 10 for annual compensation and only one ranks in the top 25: Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak, who earned $3.6 million (good for 11th nationally).

The ranking includes all the Power Six coaches whose contracts are subject to Freedom of Information Act requests (no private schools).

I’ve got the Pac-12 coaches below, in order.

The full list is here and includes links allowing you to track each coach’s compensation over the years.

Advertising

No. 11: Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak: $3.6 million

No. 26: Oregon’s Dana Altman: $2.8 million

No. 31: Arizona’s Sean Miller: $2.7 million

No. 33: UCLA’s Steve Alford: $2.65 million (dismissed)

No. 45: Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley: $2.4 million

No. 52: Oregon State’s Wayne Tinkle: $2.1 million

No. 56: Washington’s Mike Hopkins: $1.9 million

No. 59: Colorado’s Tad Boyle: $1.8 million

No. 67: Washington State’s Ernie Kent: $1.4 million (dismissed)

No. 69: Cal’s Wyking Jones: $1 million

In sum: Hopkins needs a raise, Krystkowiak is a heck of a coach but living large relative to recent accomplishments, and Jones is hardly earning his low-ball pay.

Advertising

On that front, by the way, the Hotline fully expects Jones to return to Cal next season. Unless Arizona cuts ties with Miller due to the FBI/NCAA investigations, the number of Pac-12 vacancies during the hiring cycle might be limited to two.