The Pac-12 released times and television information for nonconference games for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.

Washington opens at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 against Portland State on the Pac-12 Networks in the four-team Husky Classic at Alaska Airlines Arena, which also features San Diego and Cal State-Fullerton.

The Huskies face San Diego at 4 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Pac-12 Networks and conclude the four-day tournament 6 p.m. Nov. 28 against Cal State-Fullerton.

Washington will also host crosstown rival Seattle University at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Huskies play Montana in its nonconference home finale at 8 p.m. Dec. 16.

In addition, Washington faces Colorado on Dec. 20 in a nonconference game in Las Vegas. However, a time and television information is being finalized.

Fans will not be allowed to attend UW’s nonconference games at Alaska Airlines Arena.