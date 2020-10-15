The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that it will continue with a 20-game basketball schedule for men and approved a 22-game schedule for women.

The Pac-12 voted to expand the men’s schedule from 18 games for the 2020-21 season in the spring of 2019. The women’s schedule was to stay at 18.

In a release, the Pac-12 said, “The Conference continues to work on specific schedule models and television broadcast details for each, with announcements to come once finalized.”

Pivec nominated for top award

Lynnwood’s Mikayla Pivec, who plays basketball at Oregon State, was one of nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Pivec was the Pac-12 Woman of the Year for 2020.

She co-founded Beavs CARE (Corvallis Athletes Reaching Everyone), which brings athletes together for service initiatives. She partiticpated in several service opportunities and earned her degree in biohealth sciences in three years, earning academic All-America honors.

On the court, she was named all-Pac-12 and was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

The winner will be announced Nov. 13.

More basketball

• The Big Sky Conference, which Eastern Washington University is member, announced a shortened schedule that typically has two games played at the same venue to limit travel. Eastern Washington will open the season Dec. 3 at Northern Arizona and will also play NAU on Dec. 5. They return home to play Portland State on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.