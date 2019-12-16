To curb a troublesome turnover trend that threatens to ruin No. 22 Washington’s promising start, Mike Hopkins issued a challenge to the Huskies.

“Can everybody take away one turnover?” said the third-year coach, when asked about Washington’s 15.0 turnover average that ranks next to last in the Pac-12 and is tied for 267th among 350 Division I teams.

Not surprisingly, the Huskies’ propensity for turnovers increases to 18.7 against ranked teams. They had 20 in their 67-64 win over No. 10 Baylor, 17 during the 75-62 loss to No. 21 Tennessee and 19 in the 83-76 defeat to No. 2 Gonzaga.

During UW’s nine-game layoff since its loss to Gonzaga, Hopkins searched for reasons to explain why every UW starter averages at least two turnovers.

Freshmen forwards Jaden McDaniels, who has a Pac-12-worst 3.7 turnovers per game, and Isaiah Stewart (2.0) have frequently drawn charging fouls while driving to the basket.

Meanwhile, guards Quade Green (2.2 turnovers per game), Nahziah Carter (2.1) and forward Hameir Wright (2.0) have often been guilty of ill-advised passes.

“We’ve had problems with charges and that’s probably trying to do a little bit too much,” Hopkins said. “Twenty-five percent of our turnovers are on guys charging or traveling. It’s just going too fast.

“(It’s) really understanding that you got to own the ball. The ball needs to be the most important thing. You defend it. You fight for it and you can’t just give it away.”

Washington has committed at least 19 turnovers in three games, including a season high 21. The Huskies have had fewer than 10 just once and have lost the turnover battle in seven of their nine games.

Rather than punish players for mistakes, Hopkins issued a challenge the Huskies have taken to heart.

“It’s a big issue because if we just cut down like coach said — one (turnover) each player — then I think it will be really hard to beat us,” sophomore guard Jamal Bey said. “Sometimes I think we beat ourselves.”

Still, the Huskies will need to stay aggressive enough to drive an inconsistent offense that ranks eighth in scoring (73.2) in the Pac-12, while following their new mantra of avoiding turnovers.

“You got to try to find (the balance) and play within the game,” Bey said. “Everyone is going to turn it over sometimes and you got to live with that, but try your best to just not try to turn it over as much.”

Hopkins added: “If everybody is a little bit more focus and we do that every game, then instead of 19 turnovers with eight guys, now you’re at 11. And you’re getting eight extra shots. It’s just everybody being aware. Everybody taking responsibility of that. We’ll see where it goes.”

Washington (7-2) concludes a seven-game homestand against Seattle University (6-5), which carries a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s 8 p.m. matchup at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies are looking to extend their dominance in the neighborhood rivalry over the Redhawks to 15 straight wins.

“They played us really tough the last two years,” Hopkins said referring to a 70-62 win last year and an 89-84 victory in 2017. “They have a senior-laden team with a lot of upperclassmen. Terrell Brown is as good a player as we’ll see in our league and (Myles) Carter gives them a big, physical body down in the paint.”

“They have a fighting spirit. They are very well coached and they got a couple of really talented players that can play on any team in our league. It will be a great challenge for us. Don’t look at their record. They’re way better than that. When you play a rivalry game or a game that has significance like that, it will be great for both teams.”