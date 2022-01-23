The Oregon State women’s basketball team used an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter to surge past Washington and pulled away Sunday for a 47-41 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies (5-7, 0-4 Pac-12) trailed most of the game. But Haley Van Dyke drew UW even at 36-36 with a jumper on the first possession of the fourth quarter. A free throw by Jayda Noble would give UW its first lead since 2-0.

The Beavers (9-4, 2-1) responded with their run.

OSU led 25-19 at halftime before the Huskies rallied.

Nancy Mulkey finished in double figures for the third straight game for the Huskies, putting in 12 points with six rebounds and three blocks. Lauren Schwartz chipped in eight points, and Van Dyke had four points and eight rebounds.

Taya Corosdale led the Beavers with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Kennedy Brown finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a pair of rejections.

Washington held Oregon State to a season-low 33.3% shooting from the field. But the Huskies shot only 31%.

Washington tied a season-best mark in turnovers committed with just 13. Oregon State committed 12 and outrebounded the Huskies 39-37.

UW is back in action Friday night in Pullman, taking on Washington State.