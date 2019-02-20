The defensive play typified a slugfest of a game Wednesday night in which the Huskies shut down the Utes in the second half for a 62-45 victory.

With no one in sight, Utah’s Jayce Johnson was sure he had a layup and a basket that would break the Utes’ scoring drought to start the second half.

However, Washington forward Hameir Wright met the 7-foot center at the rim from behind for a block that sent both players sprawling to the floor.

The defensive play typified a slugfest of a game Wednesday night in which the Huskies shut down the Utes in the second half for a 62-45 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington, which remains a perfect 13-0 at home, struggled to slow down Utah in the opening minutes, but the Huskies held the Utes to just 18 points and 25 percent shooting (5 of 20) from the field after halftime.

Matisse Thybulle finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four blocks for the Huskies, who improved to 21-5 overall and 12-1 in the Pac-12.

Nahziah Carter scored a team-high 12 points for UW. Noah Dickerson had 11 while Jaylen Nowell tallied 10 points and eight rebounds and David Crisp added 10 points and five assists.

The Huskies led 33-27 at halftime and broke the game open when they held the Utes without a field goal for the first 11 minutes in the second half.

During the Utes’ drought, UW outscored Utah 13-2 to take a commanding 46-29 lead.

The Huskies forced 18 turnovers.

For the third consecutive game, Washington fell behind by double-digits in the first half and trailed Utah 17-7 in the opening minutes.

Utes guard Sedrick Barefield gave the Huskies fits at the start and scored all of his 12 points in the first half.

Utah led for more than 15 minutes before the break, but momentum began shifting toward the Huskies during a 13-3 run capped by a Thybulle three-pointer that tied the score at 20-20 with 6:12 left in the first half.

After Carter flushed an alley-oop dunk from Crisp and canned a pair of free throws, Nowell gave UW its first lead, at 26-25, with a layup at the 2:20 mark.

Dominic Green capped the first-half scoring with a three-pointer at the buzzer that gave Washington a six-point halftime lead.

With four blocks, Thybulle moved pass Matthew Bryan-Amaning (158) and into second place on Washington’s career list with 160. Chris Welp is first on the list with 186.