Lorenzo Romar coached the Huskies for 15 seasons and led them to four NCAA tournament appearances. Now coaching at Pepperdine, he's one of their biggest fans. "There's been no bitter side to it," he said.

There are 10,000 fans packing Hec Ed these days, making the arena one of the most intense on the West Coast. But there is another Husky die-hard who’s been just as ardent in his fandom from more than 1,000 miles away.

His name is Lorenzo Romar, the last coach to lead Washington to the NCAA tournament. And though he’s now the head coach at Pepperdine, the Huskies rarely stray from his line of sight.

“They’re rollin’,” said Romar of the Huskies, who are 22-5 overall, 13-1 in conference and one game away from clinching the outright Pac-12 title. “I’ve been paying close attention from Day 1. They’ve been sensational. They understand now exactly what coach (Mike) Hopkins wants. They understand their responsibility in the zone.”

Romar is a Husky alum who returned to Montlake in 2002 to take over a program that won fewer than 12 games in three consecutive seasons. Over the next 10 years, he led Washington to two conference titles, six NCAA tournament appearances and three Sweet 16s. But after missing the Big Dance in each of his final six years, Romar was fired in 2017 following a 9-22 season in which UW won just two conference games.

So is it bittersweet watching the Huskies’ rapid turnaround?

“There is no bitter part to it. It’s been enjoyable. Not only because of those players, but (assistant coaches) Cameron Dollar and Will Conroy,” Romar said. “I mention them…obviously Hopkins is in my opinion going to be coach of the year for the second year in a row in the league. He’s doing a heck of a job, and I know him. But coach Dollar and coach Conroy coached together with me, coach Conroy played for me…it’s been nothing but fun to watch for me. There’s been no bitter side to it.”

Romar either coached or recruited the majority of the players on the roster. Or at least the majority of players seeing significant time.

He also keeps in contact with certain guys, and offered thoughts on others.

On Matisse Thybulle: “Coaches tell me how it seems like there are several Thybulles on the court at once. I don’t know who’s having more of an impact for their team this year.”

On Jaylen Nowell: “He’s younger, but still, he plays like he’s a senior.”

On the other senior starters: “You didn’t mention Noah Dickerson, and obviously he is a force. But I have to say that David Crisp took a huge step up. He’s a daredevil out there. He might do some things that frustrate people, but those are the same things that allow him to play with such a flair.”

Given the Huskies’ last few seasons under Romar, it was hard to argue against a coaching change. But that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be welcomed to great fanfare any time he stepped back on campus.

And it’s not just because he returned the Huskies to prominence during his first decade on the job, but because he may be the nicest guy in all of college basketball.

On a personal note, he has never failed to call me back regardless of what school he was at. When I was a cub reporter at The Columbian who wanted to talk about Brandon Roy, he got back to me within an hour of me putting in a request. Same when he was an assistant at Arizona, and same both times I’ve reached since he has been at Pepperdine.

That’s rare if not unique. And it speaks to why he is still pulling so hard for the Huskies despite his forced departure. Still, enthusiastic as he may about this team, he wouldn’t have predicted that the Huskies would be this good this fast.

“I wouldn’t have guessed they would have run through the league like this,” Romar said. “I would have thought they could win the league, but I would not not have guessed they’d be as dominant.”

So what can they do in the postseason?

“It’s so unique with that style of zone. Not just the zone, but how familiar those guys are with it, ” Romar said. “There’s no telling what can happen. I don’t think they have any limits. In the NCAA tournament, you just never know.”

In his first year back at Pepperdine (13-16, 6-9 in the WCC), Romar has already led the Waves to more than twice as many total wins as last year and three times as many conference wins. He’s focused, and said he is enjoying the gig “immensely.”

But I had to ask: “Is it safe to say the Huskies are your second favorite team?”

He laughed, but didn’t give an official yes.

Not sure he had to.