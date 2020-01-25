BOULDER, Colo. — This time the Huskies didn’t blow a big lead in the final minutes.

Instead, Washington stumbled at the start, fell behind by 18 points in the first half and never mounted much of a comeback against No. 23 Colorado before falling 76-62 Saturday at CU Events Center.

The Huskies (12-9, 2-6 Pac-12) are mired in a midseason slump in which they’ve lost seven of their past nine games.

Saturday night, all of UW’s frustrations bubbled to the surface during a mistake-prone performance that included three technical fouls, two blown dunks and 20 turnovers.

Washington was unable to overcome so many miscues against Colorado (16-4, 4-2), which controlled the game with a balanced scoring attack.

Tyler Bey scored 16 points to lead three Buffaloes in double-digit scoring including McKinley Wright IV (15) and Lucas Siewert (12).

The Huskies countered with a three-man attack of Isaiah Stewart, RaeQuan Battle and Nahziah Carter who peppered CU inside and outside.

Stewart finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, eight rebounds and four blocks. Carter canned all three of his three-point attempts and tallied 12 points and six rebounds.

And Battle, who made his second start in place of Jaden McDaniels, scored 12 points on four three-pointers – all in the first half.

McDaniels, who was apparently benched for picking up a technical foul in the game Thursday at Utah, sat out for the first 2½ minutes before entering the game Saturday.

However, he had just two points on 1-for-6 shooting and played just two minutes in the second half.

This game got away from Washington early.

After Wright sank a three-pointer to put CU up 14-7 with 14:01 left in the first half, Washington coach Mike Hopkins verbally tore into the officials to complain about CU’s physical defense and picked up a technical foul.

It was the second technical for Hopkins during his UW tenure and the first since 2018.

Siewert converted the ensuing two free throws and the Buffaloes sank three three-pointers to pull ahead 27-11 with 10:26 left in the first half.

That’s when Battle answered with a three-point barrage of his own and canned a series of long-range daggers to keep things close. Battle and Carter hit back to back three-pointers that cut CU’s lead to 39-31 with 3:43 left before the break.

However, the Buffaloes finished the first half with a 12-2 run to take a 51-39 lead.

Washington never got closer than 10 points in a second half that included technical fouls on Battle and reserve center Bryan Penn-Johnson.