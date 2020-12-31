The Washington men’s basketball team ended 2020 the same way the began this season – with a dud of a performance and a lopsided defeat.

The Huskies returned from an 11-day layoff Thursday night and displayed many of the problems against Arizona that plagued them early in the season.

They couldn’t shoot straight beyond the arc. They couldn’t find a scorer other than Quade Green And they couldn’t slow down the Wildcats defensively.

Of course, there were other many problems, but those were the highlights – or lowlights – in an 80-53 defeat on New Year’s Eve inside an empty and lifeless Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins tweaked the starting unit for the second consecutive game and re-inserted Erik Stevenson and Jamal Bey to have the lineup that opened five of the first six games.

The tweaks failed to jump-start a dormant offense that relies heavily on Green’s shot-making heroics.

The Huskies fell behind 19-9 after nine minutes and trailed by 19 points (42-23) with 2:14 remaining in the first half.

Washington went into halftime down 42-28.

The second half proved to be more of the same for the Huskies, who were outscored 16-6 during the first eight minutes and trailed 58-34 with 11:57 left.

Washington never got closer than 21 points the rest of the way and trailed by as much as 30 in the final minutes.

The Huskies fell to 1-7 and 0-3 in the Pac-12.

Green did almost everything offensively for the Huskies while scoring a game-high 23 points on 8-for-21 shooting from the field.

No other UW player scored more than seven points.

Once again, the Huskies had difficulties igniting an dormant perimeter attack that converted just 5 of 28 three-pointers. Hameir Wright was 0 for 8, Green 3 for 11 and RaeQuan Battle 1 for 4 from downtown.

The Wildcats (8-1, 2-1) received a team-high 13 points from Bennedict Mathurin. Jordan Brown added 12 points while Terrell Brown Jr., the former Seattle University transfer who starred at Garfield High, had 10 points for Arizona.

NOTE:

— Washington is still scheduled to host Arizona State 3:30 p.m. Saturday even though the Sun Devils’ game at Washington State on Thursday had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 developments within the ASU program.