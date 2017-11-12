Dickerson dominated inside for Washington, which defeated Eastern Washington 79-76. The Huskies improved to 2-0.

Washington men’s basketball players Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle met with the media after Sunday’s 79-69 win over Eastern Washington.

Dickerson finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds – both career highs – and Thybulle added 15 points.

Here’s of everything they said and video of the postgame press conference.

Dickerson:

(What do you think led you to have a big night?) “We just had a good game plan. We wanted to play inside and out because it opens up the lanes for everybody else – the driving lanes and getting shooters open shots. They came to me early and they (Eastern Washington) just had a problem with it. And (we) just kept going with it.”

(When do you know you’re in for a big game?) “I wasn’t even worried about that coming into the game. I was worried about rebounding. I only had four rebounds the last game and that’s not nearly what I want to do. I came in focused on rebounding the ball and that was it. I just happened to see the ball go in a couple of times.”

(At the end, did you know how many points you had and only needed a basket to get 30?) “I just wanted to win. I didn’t know I had 28.”

(On drawing fouls in the first half) “It helps getting the other team in foul trouble and getting us in the bonus and things like that. If you get the other team in the bonus, we’re going to the line after every foul. That does help a lot. So when I get deep post position, it’s hard. It’s either a score or a bucket. It’s hard to guard like that. Our plays really reflect that. And these guys were feeding me the ball when I needed so I could do what I had to do.”

(Could you sense their frustration?) “I could hear it. I think every single one of their bigs fouled out. And so when you see that, oh well. I could tell, they were having a hard time. But when you get deep post position and guys on my team were throwing me the ball when it’s deep. It’s really hard. As a player it’s hard to see someone score that’s in front of you. So a lot of times you just try to foul. And so, when you’re that close to the basket it’s really hard.”

(Are you OK after going down hard?) “Yeah, I’m fine.”

(What is it about the second half that’s led to big runs?) “Last year we had a problem of playing just one half. New coaching staff, new scheme and I think all of us are upperclassmen now and we’re just putting it together.”

(On being more vocal this season) “Coach (Cameron) Dollar. New coaching staff. New team. I’m excited. Ready to get it going and keep it going.”

Thybulle:

(On Dickerson going down hard) “He’s a big baby. [laughs]”

(On Dickerson’s big game) “It makes everything easier. We talked about this the other day – me and him. If he stays out of foul trouble and stays on the court, it makes our whole team more efficient because when we get the ball to Noah other teams – they have to respect it. Whether it’s to send a double team or they got to help down, it makes it easier for all of the guards. When he kicks it out it makes somebody having to have a long close out or a wide-open shot. I don’t know any guards who wouldn’t want to play like that. It’s great seeing this ugly dude go out there and get all of these points and all of these rebounds. For it to make our lives easier, I’ll take it every night. Especially it makes it easier to run in transition. So if we can get out, and David has been great and Jaylen in getting the ball up ahead and Noah has been getting the rebounds, kicking it up and sprinting up the court – it puts a lot of pressure on teams. And teams fold.”

(Any indication Dickerson would have a big game) “We expect this from Noah every night. I mean, just being completely honest when we go into a game we don’t – it’s not like oh someone is going to go for 20. Our team and our goal is to get the ball to him because of how much problems it causes to other teams. If it works, why would you not go to it. That’s basically our game. Get it to Noah and put some pressure on the other team to either guard him or guard somebody else.”

(What did you learn from tonight?) “Our biggest thing is we’re just trying to get better every game and every practice. Every game we get under our belt, we get a little more comfortable. And we get better making the reads. And we get faster on our close outs and all of that stuff. So the more we play, the more comfortable we get with each other, the more comfortable we get in the zone and the more havoc we wreck on the other team.”

(What is it about the second half that’s led to big runs?) “Noah said to the guys at halftime last year we weren’t able to come out in the second half and maintain our leads or even push are leads farther. And that was one of our biggest downfalls. Learning to finish games has been one of the biggest things we’ve taken from last year and we’re trying to show it this year.”