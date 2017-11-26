Huskies forward Noah Dickerson tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds and did his best work early, and Jaylen Nowell provided the finishes touches on UC Davis for a 77-70 Washington win.

Saddled with foul trouble, Huskies forward Noah Dickerson tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds and did his best work early, and Jaylen Nowell provided the finishes touches on UC Davis for a 77-70 Washington win Sunday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Nowell scored 21 points, including six of the final 10 points for Washington. He also had six rebounds.

The Aggies pulled to 67-65 with less than two minutes left when Nowell took over. On back-to-back possessions, the UW freshman sank mid-range jumpers to preserve the win.

David Crisp added 13 points and six assists while Matisse Thybulle finished with 11 points, five assists, three blocks and three steals for Washington, which improved to 4-2.

UC Davis (3-2) received 23 points from Chima Moneke and 15 from Silar Schneider, who was 2 of 8 on three-pointers.

Down 37-34 at halftime, Washington went on a 10-1 spurt to start the second half and go up 44-38 with 17:35 left. During the spurt, Dickerson recorded his first two assists of the season.

The Aggies regained the lead and were up 59-58 before Nowell put UW back on top with a layup and free throw. Dickerson collected his fourth foul with eight minutes left, but Nowell took over the scoring at the point.

The Huskies never trailed again en route to their fourth straight home win.