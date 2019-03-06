Oregon State pushed the Huskies to the limit and beyond before Washington finally shook free for an 81-76 overtime victory in front of 9,863 spectators at Alaska Airlines Arena.
This week was supposed to be a victory lap for Washington and its four seniors to celebrate the outright Pac-12 regular-season title and savor the final home games.
However, the game Wednesday night felt like anything but a coronation for the conference champions.
That’s because Oregon State pushed the Huskies to the limit and beyond before Washington finally shook free for an 81-76 overtime victory in front of 9,863 spectators at Alaska Airlines Arena.
In the Huskies’ first overtime game this season, Dickerson led the way early in the extra period with three baskets that gave the Huskies a 74-69 lead.
Oregon State’s
At the other end, Crisp drained his fourth three-pointer to push the Huskies ahead 77-72.
Washington hit four of its six free throws to close out its scoring.
Oregon State (17-12, 9-8) lost its fourth consecutive game by five points or less.
Crisp banked his first shot – a long-distance three-pointer – off the glass, which proved to be a precursor of his red-hot shooting night.
He sank two more three-pointers in the first half while Dickerson overcame a significant size advantage and found success against a Beavers frontline that includes 7-foot forward Kelley and 6-11 forward Gligorije Rakocevic.
Tinkle capped the spurt with a three-pointer at the buzzer that cut Washington’s lead to 33-32 at the break.
Note
Washington commit Isaiah Stewart attended the game. The 6-foot-9 forward from Rochester, N.Y., is rated the No. 4 recruit nationally, according to ESPN.com.
