This week was supposed to be a victory lap for Washington and its four seniors to celebrate the outright Pac-12 regular-season title and savor the final home games.

However, the game Wednesday night felt like anything but a coronation for the conference champions.

That’s because Oregon State pushed the Huskies to the limit and beyond before Washington finally shook free for an 81-76 overtime victory in front of 9,863 spectators at Alaska Airlines Arena.

David Crisp and Noah Dickerson each scored 22 points while Jaylen Nowell added 18 for UW (24-6, 15-2 Pac-12), which kept its home record unblemished at 15-0.

In the Huskies’ first overtime game this season, Dickerson led the way early in the extra period with three baskets that gave the Huskies a 74-69 lead.

Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle, who scored 31 points, answered with a three-pointer to cut UW’s lead to two points.

At the other end, Crisp drained his fourth three-pointer to push the Huskies ahead 77-72.

Washington hit four of its six free throws to close out its scoring.

Oregon State (17-12, 9-8) lost its fourth consecutive game by five points or less.

Kylor Kelley finished with 16 points for the Beavers.

Crisp banked his first shot – a long-distance three-pointer – off the glass, which proved to be a precursor of his red-hot shooting night.

He sank two more three-pointers in the first half while Dickerson overcame a significant size advantage and found success against a Beavers frontline that includes 7-foot forward Kelley and 6-11 forward Gligorije Rakocevic.

Tied 12-12, the Huskies seized early momentum with a 14-5 run that put them up 26-17 with 7:03 left.

Matisse Thybulle poked the ball away from Zach Reichle and raced ahead of the pack for a fastbreak dunk that gave UW the nine-point lead.

However, the Beavers answered with a 15-7 run to close out the first half.

Tinkle capped the spurt with a three-pointer at the buzzer that cut Washington’s lead to 33-32 at the break.

Note

Washington commit Isaiah Stewart attended the game. The 6-foot-9 forward from Rochester, N.Y., is rated the No. 4 recruit nationally, according to ESPN.com.